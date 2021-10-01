FAFSA 22 Funding Awards Announced

Release date: 10/1/2021

Funding awards totaling nearly $1.8 million have been announced as part of a state initiative to increase the number of students who complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

The Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE) and the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) announced the awards today as part of the FAFSA 22 initiative. Awards totaling $1,723,133 will be shared among 25 recipients, including college access groups, educational service centers, and colleges and universities. The awards are a component of a strategic investment of Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funding that will be utilized for a variety of statewide FAFSA completion projects over an 18-month period.

“FAFSA completion is critical, whether you’re seeking a workforce credential, a bachelor’s degree, or something in between,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Having a well-qualified workforce often depends on having a degree or credential and completing the FAFSA is the first step along that path to a successful future and a stronger Ohio.”

“I’m pleased to be able to provide this direct financial support to local and regional partners who work with Ohioans each and every day and encourage them to apply for financial aid that would otherwise go unclaimed,” said Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner. “These awards are targeted at increasing Ohio’s FAFSA completion rates so that more students can achieve their goals and earn a degree or credential that prepares them for a successful career.”

Awardees plan to use the funds in a variety of ways, from media and marketing campaigns and FAFSA workshops to school staff training and one-on-one guidance sessions.

“We always encourage students not to pass up the opportunity to complete the FAFSA because it’s really the only way to get a complete picture of the federal financial aid options available to them,” said Interim State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Stephanie K. Siddens. “This is money that can help students reach their educational and career goals, so it’s great that the FAFSA 22 award funds aim to increase the number of students who participate.”

For more information on the FAFSA 22 initiative, visit ohiohighered.org/FAFSA. To learn more about FAFSA completion, visit https://www.itsforyou.org/.