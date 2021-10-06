First Source Wireless Partners with Gentex Corporation, Introduces Ops Core Headsets
This partnership with Gentex Corporation will allow First Source Wireless the opportunity to provide leading headsets to the military and law enforcement.
Ops Core headsets are a great solution for our military and law enforcement customers who are actively looking for products that enhance their communication”ELDERSBURG, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Source Wireless, a communications technology dealer, partners with Gentex Corporation, personal protection, and helmet system manufacturer, to add Ops Core Headsets to their catalog. Ops Core AMP headset introduces tactical teams to world-class audio quality and hear through technology.
“This is a great brand to bring under First Source Wireless,” says Nick Hohman, Owner, and President of First Source Wireless. “Ops Core headsets are a great solution for our military and law enforcement customers who are actively looking for products that enhance their communication, something that’s important while in the field.”
As of October 2021, First Source Wireless inventory will include Ops Core AMP Communication Headsets and Ops Core Rail Kit.
Ops Core AMP Headset Specifications
• Noise Reduction Rating of 22dB
• IPX7 saltwater immersion
• MIL-STD-810G
• Average run time of 120 Hours
Ops Core AMP Helmet Rail Mount Specifications
• Mounts to the rear of Ops Core ARC rails
• Allows for helmet stabilization and counterbalancing effect
• Single point gimbal attachment for 360⁰ adjustment for better fit and seal to naturally move with head.
• Includes left rail and right rail, adapters, and screws.
Near Field Magnetic Induction Earplugs (NFMI) feature provides increased hearing protection when paired with Ops Core Headsets to maintain communication and hear through technology. NFMI earplugs option is sold separately for an additional charge. NFMI earplugs combined with an AMP headset provide an NRR of 34 dB.
The Ops Core line available on First Source Wireless will range from $99.95 to $1,345.97 and are available for purchase on the online store. Ops Core headsets and their accessories are available in colors tan, foliage green, urban gray, and black.
Gentex Corporation is dedicated to providing performance headsets, eye protection, helmets, and more to armed forces, first responders, law enforcement, and industrial personnel. Gentex Corporation has over 125 years of experience in providing high-quality performance and safety production to customers.
First Source Wireless is a dealer of some of the most profound names in communication including 3M Peltor, Pulse Larsen, Cradlepoint, Silynx, and Gentex Corporation. Since 2003, First Source Wireless has provided reliable communication equipment to law enforcement, military, and public safety professionals.
