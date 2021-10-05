Mission Critical Communications Review Unveils its Redesigned Website
Mission Critical Communications Review has launched a redesign of their website, www.mccr.info. The redesign includes features geared towards improving the experience for the MCCR business directory members and site subscribers to help our visitors easily find the information they need.
The redesigned website runs on Amazon Web Services, the world’s top cloud platform, intended with increased storage and functionality.
“While building our new website, we had our visitors in mind. We believe the redesign will help visitors navigate our website easier so they can quickly find the information they need.” Says Deanna Parenti, Marketing Manager at Mission Critical Communications Review. “We look forward to seeing how our visitors interact with our website and the exciting new developments.”
One of the main goals of the redesign was to create a more efficient experience for our directory members and subscribers.
Business Directory Members
The redesign allows business directory members to obtain their login access to create and edit their directory listing, write articles, and upload media. These features will create a more efficient experience for those who are a part of the MCCR directory.
Mission Critical Communications Review can provide administrators with website analytics such as traffic and sales leads that can be shared with interested business directory members upon request.
Subscribers Package
The new site will also host features that help Mission Critical Communications Review Subscribers letting them have exclusive access to our Learning Academy content and Weekly Newsletter.
This package is ideal for those interested in being a part of the Mission Critical Communications Review community as a customer or reader, rather than a business.
Subscribers will have access to MCCR’s weekly newsletter which features the latest news and articles written by our editorial team. Subscribers will be notified first about exclusive coupons offered by businesses listed on MCCR’s business directory.
Additional Features
Together, subscribers and business directory members will have access to new features including an open forum that allows you to ask industry-specific questions or leave comments.
Upon asking a question, the site will ask you to assign keywords to a post. These keywords will be matched to the keywords assigned to business directory listings. The website will then automatically notify experts associated with the questions asked to ensure that the subscriber is receiving the best and most accurate answer possible. This feature benefits businesses because it connects potential customers to businesses that can help.
To see the new site, visit www.mccr.info
About Mission Critical Communications Review
Mission Critical Communications Review is dedicated to providing urgent communication professionals with reviews of cutting-edge wireless communications products. We offer the most comprehensive information on the latest and greatest products available within the critical communications industry. Search our blog posts, business listings, Q&A forums, and learning academy.
