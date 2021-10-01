Mallard Creek Earns Carolina Star Certification
Mallard Creek Polymers is proud to announce our Carolina Star Recertification for 2021, a recognition for companies with superior safety and health management.CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mallard Creek Polymers is proud to announce our Carolina Star Recertification for 2021. The hard work and commitment of all our employees toward this program is vital to its success. The Carolina Star Program recognizes leaders in occupational safety and health that are successfully protecting employees from death, injury, and illness by implementing comprehensive and effective safety and health programs and management systems.
Carolina Star participants are proactive and willingly share their experience and expertise, and they encourage others to work toward comparable success. This program recognizes worksites are self-sufficient in their ability to control hazards at their worksites.
About Mallard Creek Polymers, Inc (MCP):
MCP is a privately held specialty chemical company dedicated to innovation, quality, service, and sustainability. They are dedicated to meeting customer needs with a growing line of synthetic emulsion polymers and unparalleled customer focus. MCP offers a diverse line of water-based emulsions including styrene butadiene, acrylic, styrene acrylic, and other specialty latex products. They cater to both domestic and international customers from the MCP facility in Charlotte, North Carolina, and from our network of collaborative manufacturing partners. Their broad range of products include adhesives, nonwovens, paint & coatings, graphic arts, printing & packaging, textiles, carpet, sealants, construction, oil services, and paper. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.mcolymers.com or call 1-877-240-0171. To talk to a specialist, please contact email info@mcpolymers.com.
