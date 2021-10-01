DISCOVER HOW PORTUGAL IS TRANSFORMING THE CLOTHING INDUSTRY - INNOVATION AND SUSTAINABILITY MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally

Portugal is the world’s 19th biggest clothing exporter and a reference in over 191 countries. The U.S. is already the 7th most significant market

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, October 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Portugal is the 19th biggest clothing exporter globally and an international quality reference for major brands and fashion designers in over 191 countries. When we talk about excellent finishes, great knowledge, the best knit and fabric production, or outstanding design and patterns, the Portuguese industry is the best choice to ensure excellent product quality and collections that defy our imagination.The clothing industry is strategic in the overall Portuguese export mix, and it has grown continuously over the years. The United States is the 7th largest market for Portuguese clothing brands.Beyond strong tradition and secular craftsmanship, Portuguese brands also present new production methods and materials focused on increased sustainability and environmental concerns. This mindset begins in fabrics and raw materials R&D, like recycled cloth or plastic parts made out of ocean plastic debris, until the manufacturing process and waste management, targeting zero-emission production. This ethical approach towards manufacturing is a commitment that the industry takes very seriously, along with an implemented social and worker’s security context. These aspects make Portuguese product manufacturing highly responsible, sustainable, and ethical in its value chain.The MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally campaign will showcase the latest collections and trends of clothing and fashion brands like Lyon of Porches, Andorine, Bravian, Cristina Barros, Decénio, Inimigo, Imago, Katty Xiomara, Miguel Vieira, Luis Buchinho, and several others. This campaign will again surprise the American market with the best of both worlds: The place to manufacture ethically and naturally is the same as where new collections and trends arise. And this place is Portugal.Get to know all the collections and selected brands in portugalglobal-northamerica.com

