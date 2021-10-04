SandStone Insurance Partners Expands Health Insurance Solutions Tampa Bay Team with the Acquisition of NHIA
SandStone Insurance Partners announced today that it has acquired the assets of National Health Insurance Agencies (NHIA), a FL-based health insurance firm.CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SandStone Insurance Partners, LLC, committed to excellence in providing commercial insurance, employee benefits and personal risk management solutions announced today that it has acquired the assets of National Health Insurance Agencies (NHIA), a Florida-based health insurance brokerage firm and a Contracted General Agency for Florida Blue operating out of Bradenton and Brandon, FL. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. NHIA is the sixth firm acquired firm by SSIP, among those six firms was Sonnenberg Insurance Services in Largo, FL in 2018 which also operates as a Contracted General Agency exclusively representing Florida Blue.
“In addition to our success on the Commercial Insurance, Group Benefits and Personal Insurance fronts, the acquisition of NHIA reflects our commitment to providing individual and family health solutions throughout the Greater Tampa Bay area as well as other part of Florida. Customers in this realm, both over-65 years of age and under-65 years of age need guidance and direction in making these critical buying decisions. Our expanded platform, process and technology will allow us to deliver those solutions in a seamless yet customized manner” said John Jassmann, CEO and founder of SandStone Insurance Parnters.
“Our team is delighted to become a part of the SandStone Insurance Partners Family”, said Gene Stracener, CEO of National Health Insurance Agencies. Stracener indicated he will be staying on board with the team and commented “Sonnenberg’s growth over the past three years has been most impressive and it is clear that we will grow far faster together in combining our strengths”.
SandStone Insurance Partners, with operations in Tampa Bay and Greater Atlanta provides risk consulting and insurance brokerage advisory services for their clients that operate in a myriad of industries as well as well as those discerning families needing risk solutions involving their personal asset portfolio. Additionally, SandStone Insurance Partners’ subsidiaries; Sonnenberg Insurance Services and NHIA, provide individual and family health solutions exclusively in partnership with Florida Blue.
Cat Alicea
SandStone Insurance Partners
+1 727-343-1275
email us here