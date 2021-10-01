Submit Release
Powerball Continues Its Climb, Reaches $635 Million

Mega Millions grows to $34 million; Mississippi Match 5 increases to $115,000

JACKSON, MISS. – Now at an estimated $635 million and a cash value of an estimated $450 million, the jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball® drawing ranks as the 6th largest in the game’s history.

The Powerball jackpot has been rolling for nearly four months making this the 40th draw in the jackpot run. The jackpot was last won in Florida for the June 5, 2021, drawing.

Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is currently an estimated $34 million, and the jackpot for Saturday’s drawing of Mississippi Match 5 is now an estimated $115,000.  

More Big Powerball Winners

They may not have hit the Powerball jackpot, but two Mississippi Lottery players hit big for the Wednesday, Sept. 29, Powerball drawing: one for $150,000, and one for $50,000.

The numbers randomly generated for Wednesday evening were: 2-7-11-17-32 with a Powerball of 11. The multiplier was 3.

The $150,000 winning ticket was sold at Double Quick #109 at 509 Highway 82 East in Greenville. The $50,000 winning ticket was sold at B-Kwik #13 at 757 Highway 98 Bypass in Columbia.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim valid winnings.

