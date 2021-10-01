Ashley Lewis Crowned Mrs. Oklahoma America 2021
While remaining transparent and authentic I will continue to share my message “You Are Not Alone” , promote Victoria’s Voice and bring back positive exposure to the Mrs. America Organization. ”DALLAS , TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ashley Lewis was crowned Mrs. Oklahoma America 2021 in August 2021. An infertility, miscarriage and postpartum depression and anxiety survivor, Ashley is an advocate for women struggling with similar issues and is using her title to encourage women to proactively advocate for themselves.
An adrenaline junky at heart, Ashley has competed on ABC's hit summer game show, Holey Moley II: The Sequel where she won the plaid jacket and golden putter and walked away a finalist.
A business owner, Ashley and her husband Cade opened Precise Roofing and Construction in 2017. However, her full time job is serving as the chief operations officer of the Lewis Household where she specializes in tantrum negotiation, being a chauffeur and janitorial work.
Ashley is an active volunteer and philanthropist in her community and surrounding communities. She serves as a board member for the Optimist Club of Bixby, Director of the Miss Bixby Scholarship Pageant, volunteer coordinator for the Bixby Green Corn Festival, judge for preliminary pageants and Director of the Bixby Foster Children's Christmas Party.
A native Oklahoman who attended the University of Oklahoma (BOOMER SOONER) and graduated with a degree in Journalism and non profit, Ashley married her college sweetheart Cade and they reside in Tulsa, OK with their two young children. Outside of being a mom and volunteer, Ashley enjoys traveling with friends and family, pool parties and shopping all the things on Amazon.
"During my darkest days of infertility, miscarriage and postpartum, I made a promise to God that if he could heal me and help me rise above I would find a platform to share my story, bring awareness and advocate for women like myself, across the world walking through the shadows of infertility, miscarriage and perinatal mental health." said Ashley Lewis
