Roadway Activity Report for parts of East and Middle Tennessee (September 30 - October 6, 2021)

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) bridge construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): Construction signs have been installed with erosion control activities and clearing on going. The contractor has started road and drainage activities which may require some drilling and blasting. Utility relocations for gas, water, sewer, and electric are in progress. Temporary lane closures or traffic stoppages will be necessary as construction activities continue. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Bradley/CNV009]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-462 (NORTHSIDE DR.) TDOT Maintenance both directions from LM 0 to LM 1: Road will be closed to thru traffic from 0.0 LM (Intersection of SR-462 and SR-1) to the 1.0 LM. Floating Operations will be performing paving operations to repair cross drain settlement. The road closure will be from 7 AM to 12PM on Tuesday October 5th. RESTRICTIONS: Roadway closed.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-101 (Peavine Road) grading, drainage, and paving from Firetower Road to Westchester/Catoosa Boulevard: Motorists should use caution while driving along Peavine Road. The posted speed limit from I-40 to Tuttle Lane is now 45 MPH. The existing speed limit within Fairfield Glade remains at 30 MPH. Temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages may be needed as the contractor continues to work on punch list activities. Motorists should reduce speed on Peavine Road and be alert for construction personnel/equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Bradley/CNQ921]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-282 construction of small drainage structures at LM 2.4: The two box culverts have been installed on SR-282 Dunbar Road between Chacato Drive and War Eagle Drive with the roadway open to traffic. Temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages may be needed to complete erosion control activities.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Bradley/CNU341]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-462 from SR-28 (US-127N / LM 3.1) to SR-298 (Genesis Road / LM 4.6) in Crossville: Construction signs are installed. The contractor is installing erosion control measures ahead of road and drainage activities. Utility relocation activities for gas, water, and sewer are in progress. Construction activities may require temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Bradley/CNV010]

DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (US-70) grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and paving from near SR-53 (LM 2) to near SR-96 (LM 6.1): Contractor has begun clearing operations, installing erosion control measures, and water line relocation. Intermittent lane closures and flagging operations are expected. Intermittent blasting operation has begun resulting in temporary road closures. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone.

[Twin K Construction/James/CNV012]

DEKALB AND PUTNAM COUNTY SR-56 resurfacing from north of East Church Street (LM 8.1) in DeKalb County to I-40 (LM 0.6) in Putnam County: The contractor will be performing mobile lane closures as pavement markings are installed. Motorists should be prepared to stop and be aware of all construction equipment and personnel.

[Asphalt Paving Systems, Inc./James/CNV047]

DEKALB AND WARREN COUNTY SR-56 construction of bridges and paving from south of Warren-Dekalb county line (LM 24.5) to East Bryant St. (LM 2.9): The contractor will continue installing concrete box culverts and drainage structures. Grade work, bridge work, paving operations, and utility work on the new roadway alignment are ongoing. Traffic is still using the existing SR-56; however, motorists are advised to use caution and watch for construction equipment adjacent to roadway. Flaggers may be present to move equipment across roadway, unload equipment, or complete utility work. The contractor currently performing grade work at various locations throughout the project. A traffic shift in Smithville will remain from Vaughn Lane to the end of project to allow contractor to complete work. There will be a temporary diversion for Ferrell Rd, and one remains in place for Williams Road to allow contractor to construct new alignment. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph in the construction zone. Motorists should use caution in this area and watch for flaggers and construction equipment.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Harris/CNT011]

FENTRESS COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) resurfacing from north of SR-52 (LM 19.8) to north of Kip Chase Rd (LM 23.1) and SR-154 from Millsap Ave (LM 1.4) to east of Louvaine Rd (LM 6.3): The contractor is currently performing paving operations on SR 28. During this work, one travel lane will be closed, and the contractor will utilize flaggers and advanced warning signs to control the flow of traffic through the work zone. The contractor also will be paving on SR 154 and one lane will be closed. Flaggers will be used to control the flow of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey posted speed limit through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Moore/CNV152]

FENTRESS COUNTY SR-62 resurfacing from east of SR-28 (US-127 / LM 5.8) to the Morgan County line (LM12.7): The contractor has completed resurfacing operations and will be on site intermittently to perform punch list work. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey posted speed limit through the work zone.

[Pavement Restorations, Inc./Moore/CNV126]

JACKSON COUNTY SR-56 resurfacing from north of Riley Creek Road (LM 17.2) to the Macon County line (LM 27.3): The contractor will be on site performing a fog seal application on SR 56. During this work the roadway will be shut down to one lane of traffic. Flaggers and advanced warning signs will be utilized to warn motorists of the location of the work. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey posted speed limit through the work zone.

[Pavement Restorations, Inc./Moore/CNV121]

OVERTON COUNTY SR-111 resurfacing from south of East Volunteer Dr (LM 9.4) to SR-294 (LM 14.0) and on SR-52 from near SR-111 (LM 10.2) to north of SR-52/SR-85 (LM 11.0): The contractor is currently milling on SR 111 from LM 9.4 to 11.0. During this work, one lane in each direction will be shut down to allow the contractor to work. Once this work is complete, the contractor will move to SR 111 from LM 11.0 to 14.0 to continue milling. The contractor will have one lane closed and will have flaggers and advanced warning signs to control the flow of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and watch for construction equipment and personnel in the roadway.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Moore/CNV181]

PICKETT COUNTY SR-325 resurfacing from Star Point Road to SR-111; on SR-111 from north of Jim Beaty Road to Pendergrass Road and from north of SR-295 to south of Red Hill Church Road: The contractor has completed resurfacing and bridge repair operations. The contractor will be on site intermittently to perform punch list work. Motorists are encouraged to use caution through the work zone and obey posted speed limit.

[Asphalt Paving Systems, Inc./Moore/CNV028]

PUTNAM COUNTY I-40 EB bridge repair and resurfacing from west of Falling Water River Bridge (MM 291) to the ramp from SR-24 (US-70N / MM 300): The contractor will be performing nightly lane closures Sunday through Friday from 7 PM - 6 AM. Contractor will be milling and paving throughout project. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNU358]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-56 repair of the bridge over I-40 (LM 0.5): The contractor will be on site the week of 09/27/21 to install construction signs. Once signs are installed, the contractor will install a temporary signal system to control traffic from the I-40 offramps as well as SR-56. The signal will flash for a period of three days prior to beginning stop and go operations. Once the signal is in operation, a lane closure will be in effect on SR-56 across the I-40 overpass bridge until project completion on 11/30/21. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and be prepared to stop as they approach the work zone.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Moore/CNV279]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 (Burgess Falls Road) grading, drainage, signals and paving at the intersection of West Cemetery Road (LM 6.6): Contractor continues their roadside grading operations and paving along SR-135 and West Cemetery Road, resulting in daily lane closures. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNU270]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) slide repair near LM 30.1: The contractor has installed barrier rail and will continue retaining wall construction. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by temporary traffic signals at each end of the project. Be prepared to stop when traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNU359]

PUTNAM AND WHITE COUNTY SR-111 resurfacing from south of Overpass Road (LM 13.5) in White County to north of SR-136 (LM 2.0) in Putnam County: The contractor will be resurfacing the roadway throughout the project, resulting in daily lane closures. Motorists should be aware of all construction equipment and personnel when traveling through the work zone.

[American Pavements, Inc./James/CNV122]

PUTNAM AND WHITE COUNTY SR-135 resurfacing in White County to west of Grider Road in Putnam County, and on SR-136 in White County from near SR-135 to SR-111: The contractor will be resurfacing in Putnam and White County along SR-135. Motorists should pay attention to construction signage and be prepared to stop when traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNV106]

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-101 Utility Work both directions from LM 0 to LM 9.44: Mobile lane closures along SR-101 between the intersection of SR-20 & SR-101 and ending at intersection of SR-101 & Brewer Road. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, and flaggers will be present between 9 AM and 2:30 PM starting 09/15/21 through 01/15/22. [2021-358]

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-28 (US-HWY. 127) Utility Work both directions from LM 5.82 to LM 13.7: Mobile lane closures between the intersection of SR-127 & SR-30 and ending at intersection of SR-127 & College Station Mtn Road. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 9 AM and 2 PM with an estimated completion of 02/20/22. [2021-493]

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-30 bridge repair over the Sequatchie River (LM 10.36): The contractor will be working on SR-30 on the bridge over the Sequatchie River. The lanes have been reduced to 10 feet wide so please use caution when traveling through the area. RESTRICTIONS: No loads over 10 feet wide.

[Jamison Construction, LLC/Voiles/CNV003]

CANNON COUNTY The miscellaneous safety improvements including high friction surface treatment (HFST) on various local roads: Contractor to set up daily lane closures on various Cannon county roads (Hill Creek road, Eugene Reed Road, Short Mountain Road, Pleasant View Road, Old McMinnville Highway, and Ivy Bluff Road) for the installation of various safety improvements. Motorists should use caution and be aware of construction equipment and personnel.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Harris/CNU311]

CANNON AND WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) bridge repair and paving from east of Lincoln Lane (LM 11) in Cannon County to Robinson Road (LM 9.4) in Warren County: Contractor to set up daily lane closures on SR-1 for the construction of ADA ramps. Motorists should use caution and be aware of construction equipment and personnel.

[American Pavements, Inc./Harris/CNV075]

COFFEE COUNTY I-24 resurfacing from near the SR-55 ramp (MM 111) to near Arnold Center Road (MM 118): Project activity will continue from 7 PM to 6 AM. The roadway will be reduced to one lane nightly both directions to support operations. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone and be prepared to reduce speeds while approaching the work zone located between Coffee County Mile Marker 111 to Mile Marker 118, the posted speed limit has been reduced from 70 MPH to 60 MPH within the work zone.

[Wright Paving Contractors, Inc./Hussein/CNU338]

COFFEE COUNTY I-24 TDOT Bridge Inspection eastbound at MM 110: Bridge Inspection will be performing Routine Inspections of the I-24 East bridge over the Duck River from 12 AM until 3 PM on Monday, October 4, 2021. The right lane will be closed in the westbound direction.

COFFEE COUNTY I-24 TDOT Bridge Inspection westbound at MM 110: Bridge Inspection will be performing Routine Inspections of the I-24 West bridge over the Duck River from 8 AM until 11 AM on Monday, October 4, 2021. The right lane will be closed in the westbound direction.

COFFEE COUNTY SR-55 (MCMINNVILLE HWY.) TDOT Bridge Inspection both directions at LM 14.02: Bridge Inspection will be performing a Routine Inspection of the bridge on McMinnville Highway over the Little Duck River from 8 AM - 3 PM on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. The rightmost southbound lane will be closed.

COFFEE COUNTY SR-2 (US-41) bridge repair over the CFW Railroad (LM 14.3) in Manchester: Project activity will be take place 9/30/21 through 10/06/21 from 6 AM to 7 PM to allow for abutment concrete pours. The roadway will be reduced to one lane both directions to support operations. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage and equipment while traveling through the work zone area.

[Jamison Construction, LLC/Hussein/CNV007]

COFFEE AND GRUNDY COUNTY, I-24 resurfacing from east of Rutledge Hill Road (LM 28.9) in Coffee County to east of the Bells Mill Road bridge (LM 2.5) in Grundy County, including bridge repair: Project activity will continue from 7 PM to 6 AM. The roadway will be reduced to one lane nightly both directions to support operations. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone and be prepared to reduce speeds while approaching the work zone located between Coffee County Mile Marker 125.75 to Grundy County Mile Marker 129.43, the posted speed limit has been reduced from 65 MPH to 55 MPH within the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Hussein/CNU339]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-15 (US-41) intersection improvement at University Avenue (LM 27.9): Project activity continues. The roadway will be reduced from 4-lanes to 2-lanes. Motorists should proceed with caution through the area and be aware of signage, personnel, and equipment.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Hussein/CNV062]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-50 construction of a small drainage structure at (LM 7.6): Project activity continues. The roadway will be reduced to one lane controlled by traffic signal operations. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone and be prepared to stop while approaching the work zone located at LM 7.6, the posted speed limit has been reduced from 40 MPH to 25 MPH within the work zone.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Hussein/CNV062]

FRANKLIN, COFFEE, AND GRUNDY COUNTY SR-50 (US-64) resurfacing from west of Rutledge Ford Rd (LM 21.4) in Franklin County, through Grundy/Coffee County to near I-24 (LM 0.2) in Grundy County: Project activity continues. The roadway will be reduced to two lanes during construction work, all 4 lanes will be restored by the end of each day. Motorists should proceed with caution through the area and be aware of signage, personnel, and equipment.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Hussein/CNV015]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-2 (US-41) safety improvements from near the Elk River Bridge (LM 2.3) to the Monteagle city limits (LM 7.6) and on SR-108 from near Gap Road (LM 21.5) to near Basham Road (LM 24.0): Flaggers will be present for sign installation on SR-2 and SR-108. Motorists should use caution in the area and watch for flaggers and equipment.

[LU, Inc./Harris/CNV219]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-56 resurfacing from near SR-50 (LM 20.2) to north of Hege Avenue (LM 25.8): Project activity continues. The roadway will be reduced to one lane during construction work, both lanes will be restored by the end of each day. Motorists should proceed with caution through the area and be aware of signage, personnel, and equipment.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Hussein/CNV085]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-56 slide repair between LM 26.3 and LM 26.6: The road will remain one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal while contractor completes slide repairs in the area. Motorists should use caution in the area and watch for flaggers and equipment.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Harris/CNU355]

MARION COUNTY SR-156 (SOUTH PITTSBURG MTN. RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 5.97 to LM 5.95: Shoulder and single lane closures along SR-156. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 09/27/21 through 10/06/21 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2021-441]

MARION COUNTY SR-27 resurfacing from south of Richards Lane (LM 16.6) to east of Smith Cemetery Road (LM 18.4): The contractor will be performing paving operations using single lane closures controlled by flaggers. Please use caution when driving through the construction zone.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Voiles/CNV174]

MARION COUNTY The S.I.A. route serving Northeast Wood Products in Jasper: The contractor will have daily single lane closures to perform shoulder and ditch improvements. The lane closures will be controlled by flaggers. Please use caution when driving through the area.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Voiles/CNV901]

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-8 (US-127) repair of bridge over the Sequatchie River (LM 12.7): The contractor is working on the SR-8 bridge over the Sequatchie River performing final construction activities. Both lanes have been opened up to traffic. Please use caution when traveling through the area.

[Southern Constructors, Inc./Voiles/CNU148]

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 resurfacing from north of SR-60 (MM 25) to south of SR-308 (MM 31): During this reporting period, the contractor will have nightly lane closures beginning at 7 PM and ending at 6 AM to support resurfacing operations between Exits 25 and 33. The contractor will also have shoulder closures in place on the ramps at Exit 27. The speed limit is reduced to 60 MPH when workers are present in the work zone. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for trucks entering/leaving the highway.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNU335]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-2 (KEITH ST. S.W.) Utility Work southbound from LM 8.57 to LM 9.24: Lane closures between Fairway Drive SW and Harrison Pike. Signage and barrels will be present. Motorists should reduce speed and use caution through the work zones between the hours of 9 am - 2 PM during the daytime and 8 PM - 6 AM during the nighttime. [2020-423/424]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-308 (LAUDERDALE MEMORIAL HWY.) Utility Work westbound from LM 5.43 to LM 6.62: Mobile lane closures between Walker Valley Road and Wacker Blvd for utility construction. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 9 AM and 3 PM with an estimated completion of 10/15/21. [2021-404]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-312 (HARRISON PK.) Utility Work both directions from LM 8.42 to LM 8.48: A detour of Harrison Pike at Keith Street will cause short delays as traffic is routed along Grove Avenue during utility construction. Motorists should reduce speed and follow signage. Barricades, cones, and flaggers will be present between 8 PM and 6 am with an estimated completion of 10/31/21. [2020-423/424]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-74 (OCOEE ST. N.E.) Utility Work both directions from LM 16.26 to LM 16.28: Shoulder and single lane closures between Westview Drive NW and Keith Street NW. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 10/04/21 through 10/15/21 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2020-193]

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 at Exit 33 (SR-308, Lauderdale Highway) bridge work and ramp upgrades: There will be lane shifts in both the Southbound and Northbound lanes from MM 31 to MM 33. The lanes will be reduced to two 11-foot lanes in both directions as work goes on this project. On SR-308 (Lauderdale Highway) there will be intermittent lane closures as the contractor works in this area. Also, the contractor will be shifting traffic on SR308 this week on the bridge that is over I75.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNV124]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on the placement of earth fill and the construction of bridges. On Thursday 09/30/21 from 9 PM to 6 AM the contractor will close the left lane (#1) of I-24 Westbound from MM 178 to 177 to replace damaged concrete barrier rail. On Monday 10/04/21 from 9 PM to 6 AM the contractor will close the left lane (#1) of I-24 Eastbound for the removal of the existing median barrier wall and excavation for a new overhead sign foundation. Chestnut street is closed to through traffic between West 20th Street and West 25th Street and will remain closed until the construction of bridge #2 is complete. The contractor may have brief intermittent lane closures on Broad Street (SR-2) and Market Street (SR-58) to support utility relocation Monday through Friday 8 AM to 5:30 PM.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNU011]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 Replacement of Belvoir Ave. bridge over I-24 and I-24 bridges over Germantown Road near MM 183: Single and double alternating lane closures on I-24 EB and WB will be used on 09/30/21 and 10/03/21 through 10/06/21 from 9 PM and 6 AM. Additionally, single lane closures on North and South Terraces at the intersections of Belvoir Avenue on 10/30/21, 10/01/21, and between 10/044/21 and 10/06/21 from 9 AM to 3 PM. There is a 45 MPH speed limit reduction throughout the project corridor on I-24.

[Bell and Associates Construction, LP/Blevins/CMGC03]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction: All roadways and ramps are in their final alignments. The contractor is now working on final items and traffic should still use caution traveling throughout the interchange. The final work items will mostly consist of off shoulder work/median work. Additionally, lane closures may still occur Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9 PM and 6 AM to finish in roadway items. The speed limit will remain reduced to 45 MPH throughout the interchange until construction crews demobilize.

[C.W. Matthews Contracting Company, Inc./Blevins/DB1801]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-153 (STATE HWY. 153) Utility Work both directions from LM 7.7 to LM 8.9: Police assisted nighttime shoulder and multi-lane closures between Chickamauga Dam and Hixson Pike Overpass. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Police officers, caution vehicles, signage, drums, and flaggers will be present 10/04/21 through 10/15/21 between 10 pm and 6 am. [2021-374 / 558]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 (HIXSON PK.) Utility Work both directions at LM 15.17: Shoulder and single lane closures between William Cody Lane and Ladino Lane. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 10/04/21 with a rain date of 10/05/21 from 9 am – 3 pm. [2021-586]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (W. MAIN ST.) Utility Work westbound at LM 8.28: Shoulder and single lane closures between Broad Street and Cowart Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, Monday through Friday, 9 am – 3 pm, estimated completion 10/06/21. [2021-655]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) repair of the bridge over Big Soddy Creek (LM 20.6): The contractor will be performing bridge & roadway repair on the SR-29 bridge over Big Soddy Creek. During this report period the contractor will have temporary road closures. At least one lane of traffic in both directions shall remain open at all times. Flaggers may be on site.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU046]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, to install power poles and transfer lines. Flagging operations will also be required on Tucker Road for dump trucks hauling fill dirt. The flagging operations will be performed on 09/30/21, 10/01/21, 10/04/21, 10/05/21, and 10/06/21 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT336]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 (Amnicola Highway) bridge repair over SR-153: Contractor will be performing bridge repair operations on the Amnicola (SR-319) bridge over SR-153. During this project, SR-319 will have lane closures in place & SR-153 may have lane closures as well. Bridge repair over SR-153 will be performed between 8pm & 6am. During repair operations at least one lane of traffic shall remain open in all directions.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNV053]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-58 resurfacing from north of Sims Road (LM 17.4) to south of SR-60 (LM 26): During the report period, one lane will be temporarily closed. There will be one lane open for traffic. Flaggers will be on site.

[Asphalt Paving Systems, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNV156]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-41 / US-76) resurfacing from east of East 29th St to SR-2 (US-11 / US-64) and on SR-2 (US-11 / US-64) from SR-8 (US-41 / US-76) to near the Missionary Ridge Tunnel: During this reporting period, there will be intermittent lane closures on Dobbs Avenue as the contractor works. The contractor will be closing portions of the sidewalk as they are working to install curb ramps. There will be signed sidewalk detours as this work is being performed.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNV155]

HAMILTON COUNTY The construction of an S.I.A. to VW: The contractor will be grading and installing signals & lighting on S.I.A. route connecting Ferdinand Piech Way & Volkswagen Dr. **The roadway is not open to traffic**. The traveling public should be alert to the entrance and exit of construction vehicles from the jobsite onto the connecting roadways. Flaggers may be onsite directing traffic. New traffic pattern beginning 9.29.21, traveling public should be alert for changes.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU221]

MCMINN COUNTY I-75 at SR-30 (Exit 49) and SR-305 (Exit 52) interchange improvements: During this reporting period the contractor will have right lane closures in place on SR-30 at I-75 Exit 49 to support the construction of new turn lanes and traffic signals. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and watch for workers and equipment on the interstate ramps at both exits 49 and 52.

[APAC - Atlantic, Inc./Wagner/CNU352]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-2 (US-11) resurfacing from east of Haines Rd (LM 14.8) to east of County Road 260 (LM 17.4): During this reporting period the contractor will have nightly lane closures in place from 7 PM to 6 AM to support resurfacing activities. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and to use caution when driving on the milled surface.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Wagner/CNV171]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-2 (US-11) resurfacing from near the Hiwassee River bridge (LM 0.0) to near County Road 135 (LM 7.3): During this reporting period the contractor will implement daily lane closures on SR-2 to support resurfacing activities. These closures will be in place from 8 AM to 5:30 PM Monday through Friday. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Patty Construction Inc./Wagner/CNV025]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-33 (US-411) resurfacing from Pine Street (LM 5.0) to the Monroe County line (LM 9.5): Next week the contractor will have intermittent lane closures as they start work on this project.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Curtis/CNV239]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-39 (Riceville/Decatur/Etowah Road) from south of CR-708 to CR-705 and on SR-163 from west of CR-737 to east of CR-758: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on the placement of new striping on SR-39 and SR-163. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Wagner/CNV093]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-304 resurfacing from north of SR-68 (LM 8.8) to the Roane County line (LM 16.9): During this report period the contractor will be performing milling and paving operations. Flaggers and a pilot vehicle will be assisting with traffic management.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNV177]

POLK COUNTY SR-30 TDOT Contractor both directions from LM 5.67 to LM 5.76: Roadway is down to one lane. The lane is being controlled by Traffic Signals. The slide on the side of the road is scheduled for soil nailing.

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) bridge over the Ocoee River: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on the construction of a new bridge pier and the relocation of sewer and phone lines. The contractor will be working to set steel girders on the new bridge. Brief intermittent lane closures are possible on US-64 (SR-40) Monday through Friday 8 AM to 5:30 PM as the contractor works to relocate utility lines on the project. Motorists are asked to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for trucks entering/leaving the highway.

[Charles Blalock and Sons, Inc./Wagner/DB1802]

POLK COUNTY SR-68 resurfacing from the Monroe County line (LM 0.0) to Waller Road (LM 6.2): During this reporting period, the contractor will have lane closures daily from 8 AM to 5:30 PM to support resurfacing operations. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[APAC - Atlantic, Inc./Wagner/CNV200]

RHEA COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) resurfacing from near Welch St (LM 6.9) to north of Payne Lane (LM 11): During this reporting period, there will be intermittent lane closures on SR-29 as the contractor works on the sidewalk on this project.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Curtis/CNV182]

RHEA COUNTY SR-378 resurfacing from SR-29 (US-27 / LM 0.0) to west of SR-29 (US-27 / LM 1.61) and SR-30 from east of Railroad Street (LM 8.7) to near SR-29 (US-27 / LM 9.2): During this reporting period, there will be intermittent lane closures on both SR-378 and SR-30 during the day as the contractor works on this project. Expect possible long delays as flaggers will be directing traffic on this project.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Curtis/CNV100]

RHEA COUNTY The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, paving and signals on a S.I.A. route serving Nokian Tyres: Construction activity at the Nokian Tyres SIA project continues just North of Dayton, TN. The traveling public should be alert to construction vehicles entering and exiting the site. SR-29 traffic will continue to experience slight lane shifts with no shoulders at the entrance to the SIA roadway but there will be no lane closures on SR-29.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Curtis/CNU014]

REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed.

[NABCO Electric Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT354]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance drainage work: There will be possible short-term lane and shoulder closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to clean rock and debris from ditches on an as-needed basis. One lane will be maintained at all times.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance pothole repair and pavement patching: There will be possible short-term emergency lane closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to repair potholes and patch pavement on an as-needed basis. Depending on location and severity these repairs may be done during the day or at night. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT mowing operations: There will be possible short-term lane closures at various locations on interstates and state routes in Region 2 in order to perform mowing activities on an as-needed basis. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 The on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly from 7 PM to 6 AM Sundays through Thursdays and daily on state routes. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed.

[Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./Harris/CNV112]

REGION 2 The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes: During the daytime, the contractor will be setting up shoulder closures at various locations in Grundy and Marion Counties on I-24, SR-2, and SR-28 to install new concrete footers for signs. A truck mounted attenuator will be on site during these closures.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Voiles/CNV194]

REGION 2 The random on-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.

[LU, Inc./Harris/CNU303]

REGION 2 The relensing of snow plowable pavement markers on various interstates and state routes: The contractor will be replacing reflective marker lenses on various interstate and state routes in Bradley, McMinn, and Meigs Counties. Work will be performed using mobile operations. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone.

[W.L. Markers Inc./James/CNV037]

REGION 2 The sweeping and drain cleaning on various Interstate and State Routes: There will be an area wide sweeping operation on selected regional state routes and interstates. This activity will be supported by a mobile lane closure. Hours of activity are Sunday through Thursday night between 8 PM and 6 AM during this reporting period.

[Sweeping Corporation of America, Inc./Curtis/CNU328]

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity.

Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. All times are local.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT's other Twitter pages. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don't want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We're asking you to WORK WITH US. To learn more, go to the website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/work-with-us/.

