TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, September 30, 2021 - October 6, 2021

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 Resurfacing and improvements from the I-40 split to the I-440 split • Nightly, 8PM-5AM, (including weekends) There will be multiple alternating lane closures and multiple alternating ramp closures on I-24 between the I-40 split and the I-440 split for milling, paving and striping.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Blvd) EB ramp (exit 62) • Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be temporary intermittent closures of the I-24 EB lanes from Bell Road to OHB and also temporary intermittent closures of the I-24 WB lanes from OHB to Bell Road for placement and removal of the containment system on the Hickory Hollow bridge as well as final striping.

DAVIDSON COUNTY / RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24Intelligent Transportation System construction, upgrades for I-24 SMART Corridor • Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be right lane and shoulder closures EB and WB for installation of gantry foundations and conduit. There will be left lane closures EB and WB for overhead sign foundation work in the median from MM 53 to MM 65.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40Resurfacing on I-40 from Old Hickory Blvd. to Arlington Ave• Nightly, 8PM-5AM, (including weekends) There will be multiple alternating lane closures and multiple alternating ramp closures on I-40 between Old Hickory Blvd and Arlington Ave for milling, paving and striping.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40Repairing I-40 bridges over Stones River and on SR 171 over Stones River • Nightly, 8PM-5AM (excluding weekends), There will be temporary intermittent lane closures on the Stones River bridge on I-40 for thin-lift epoxy overlay. At least two lanes will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65Safety improvements at the I-65 NB and SB off-ramps to Wedgewood Avenue • Thursday 9/30 - Friday 10/1, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on Wedgewood Ave. for installing mast arm signals. No lane closures on I-65 will be needed.DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65ITS Maintenance• Daily, 8AM-2PM, There will be a right outside shoulder closure to repair conduit.

DICKSON COUNTY I-40Resurfacing and Bridge Repair of I-40 from East of Piney Rd to the bridge over I-840 • Thursday 9/30 - Wednesday 10/6 (excluding Saturday) 7PM-6AM, There will be nighttime lane closures for milling and paving operations in both EB and WB directions.

DICKSON COUNTY I-40ITS Maintenance • Nightly, 8PM-2AM, There will be a right outside lane and shoulder closure on I-40 to replace CCTV 201

DICKSON COUNTY I-40ITS Maintenance • Thursday 9/30 and Friday 10/1, 8AM-2PM, There will be a right outside lane and shoulder closure on I-40 to replace CCTV 202

HUMPHREYS COUNTY I-40 Repair of bridges on I-40 over the Buffalo River • Thursday 9/30 - Wednesday 10/6, 7AM-3:30PM, There is a temporary traffic shift in both directions. Traffic is being shifted to the right lane and shoulder while work is being performed underneath the bridge in both the EB and WB direction.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, I-65 Widening Project - Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving • Nightly, 8PM-5AM, Milling and Paving Operations, north and south directions. Troopers to be utilized. SR 25 Ramp Closure--Ramps to be closed during paving operations. Only one ramp will be closed at a time over the course of 2 nights in the following order: 1) SR 25 Southbound Off Ramp 2) SR 25 Southbound On Ramp

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840Repair of bridges on I-840 over East Fork of the Stones River including approach slab replacement • Saturday 10/2 - Monday 10/4, 6AM Sat - 5AM Mon, There will be alternating lane closures for milling and paving activities

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840Resurfacing from Leipers Creek Rd, LM 12.48, to Thompson Station Rd, LM 18.20, in Williamson Co. with bridge deck and expansion joint repair • Daily 6AM-6PM, Alternating east & westbound lane closures to perform milling and paving operations. One lane will be remain open at all times.

WILSON COUNTY I-40Bridge widening on SR 171 over I-40 • Nightly, 8PM-5AM, I-40 EB and WB will have intermittent lane closures for bridge widening activities.

WILSON COUNTY I-40Grading, drainage, construction of I-beam bridge, retaining walls, and paving on I-40 from east of SR-109 to east of I-840 • Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be alternating lane closures for installation of final pavement markings.CHEATHAM COUNTY SR455Grade, drain, pave of SR 455 & levee construction• 24/7, Continuous lane closure for the construction of levee (by others), box culvert, stream relocation and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 397The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy) from south of SR 96 to east of US 431 (SR 106) • Continuous until end of project, Old Charlotte Pike is closed for the duration of the project for the alignment of the new Mack Hatcher Parkway. • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions on Mack Hatcher at Hillsboro Road for widening work and also on Hillsboro Road northbound for widening work.• Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure of the northbound lane of Highway 96W between Front Street and Boyd Mill Avenue for road widening activities. Flaggers will be utilized.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1Full and partial depth repair of Portland Cement Concrete pavement and sidewalk on US 41 (US 70S, SR 1 Murfreesboro Road) from near Fesslers Lane (LM 20) to near Foster Ave • Friday 10/1 @ 8PM CONTINUOUSLY until Monday 10/4 @ 5AM, There will be a single lane closure westbound on Murfreesboro Rd from Fesslers Lane to Foster Ave to remove and repour damaged concrete.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1Full and partial depth repair of Portland Cement Concrete pavement and sidewalk on US 41 (US 70S, SR 1 Murfreesboro Road) from near Fesslers Lane (LM 20) to near Foster Ave • Thurs 9/30 and Mon 10/4 through Wed 10/6, There will be a single lane closure westbound on Murfreesboro Rd from Fesslers Lane to Foster Ave to remove and repour damaged concrete.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11The resurfacing on US 31A (US 41A, SR 11), including bridge repair • Thurs 9/23 - Wed 9/29 (Excluding weekend), There will be temporary alternating lane closures on Nolensville Rd between Swiss Ave and the Williamson County line for punch list items.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24Resurfacing on SR 24 from near SR 155 (White Bridge rd.) LM 8.13 to 31st Ave N. LM 10.22 • Sun 10/3 - Wed 10/8, 8:30 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure for milling operations

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 112SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Parkway) - Piedmont Move Prior • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized. There will also be a full closure of Cedar Circle and Courtney Avenue for road grading; detour will be in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155Repair of bridge located on SR 155 over Cumberland River (Cockrill Bend) • Fri 10/1 thru Mon 10/4 - Look Ahead: Fri 10/8 thru Mon 10/11, Fri 7p.m. - Mon 5a.m., Look Ahead: Fri 7p.m. - Mon 5a.m., Friday 9/24 7PM through Monday 9/27 5AM. There will be a lane closure for bridge repair work.• Look Ahead: Friday 10/8 7PM through Monday 10/11 5AM, There will be a lane closure for bridge repair work.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 13grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. Daily, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for clearing, grade work, bridge work, and/or paving operations. Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on 11/7/20. Width reduced to 22' for entire project. Flagging for lane closures may occur on Dean Road at intersection with SR13 for drainage installation.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR76Intersection improvements: grading, drainage and construction of retaining walls. • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Grading operations; closures will be intermittent.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 237 pipe Crossing. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in 2 phases for completion of the pipe crossing • Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Traffic will be reduced to one lane in 2 phases for completion of the pipe crossing.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR266The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 (LM 5.0) to east of I-840 (LM 9). • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 266 for construction activities. SMITH COUNTY SR 24Resurfacing on US 70 • Daily, 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., SR 24 near SR 264 to Putman County line will have intermittent lane closures for resurfacing activities.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 25Gateway Drive Extension• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 25 near Barry Lane for road widening activities.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 41Resurfacing on US 31 • Daily, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., SR 41 from Jarret Lane to SR 25 will have intermittent lane closures for resurfacing activities.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 109LPLM: Albert Gallatin Ave/Hatten Track Road Extension • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sat-Sun, There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 109 between the intersections of SR 25 (River Road) and Old State Hwy 109 in both directions for roadway widening activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6Grading, Drainage, and Paving Work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore's Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53) • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 109 between the intersections of SR 25 (River Road) and Old State Hwy 109 in both directions for roadway widening activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62). • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 246Resurfacing on SR 246 from near Forrest St. (LM 12.97) to US 431 (LM 13.76) •Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure for GDRL installation, manhole adjustments and paving operations.

WILSON COUNTY SR 109The reconstruction on SR 109 from North of US 70 (SR 24) to south of the Cumberland River. • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 109 for construction activities.

WILSON COUNTY SR 171Bridge widening on SR 171 over I-40 • Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., SR 171 will have intermittent lane closures for bridge widening activities.

WILSON COUNTY US 70Construction of a pedestrian facility • Daily, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., US 70/SR 24 near W Baddour Pkwy will have intermittent lane closures for utility relocation and sidewalk construction.

