Ashley Beard Crowned Mrs. Texas America
I am honored and thrilled to be your new Mrs. Texas 2021. We are women. We are bold, powerful, passionate, caring, loving, devoted, and determined.”DALLAS , TEXAS, UNITED STATES , October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ashley Beard was crowned Mrs. Texas America on September 18th in Corsicana, Texas. Her triumphant walk across the stage is just the beginning of a journey that will take her to the Mrs. America Competition in November, where she will compete in the Interview, Fitness, and Evening Gown categories.
— Ashley Beard
Ashley Beard, 34, is a devoted wife, mother of two, and businesswoman. A California native, Ashley moved to Waco, Texas, and attended Baylor University. During her four years at Baylor, she was an All-American Candidate, Elite Feet of the Nation, 1st Team All-League in soccer for Baylor, and spent a year playing for the Sub-21 USA National Soccer Team.
Ashley married the love of her life, Jody Beard, and they were soon joined by son Jett, 8, and daughter Jael, 6. She spent several years working with the family business, Westdale Asset Management, before opening Halo Athletic Center with business partner Kyle Williams. Ashley continues her work with both Westdale and Halo Athletic Center while championing her platform Perfectly Imperfect.
Following your dreams is uncomfortable and Ashley Beard has truly followed your dreams no matter what has been thrown at her. Instead of shrinking from the emotions, learn to feel them. We applaud such an amazing woman.
