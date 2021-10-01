FLHSMV, Public Safety Partners Join Forces For National Pedestrian Safety Month

October 1, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – In recognition of National Pedestrian Safety Month, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV), its division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), and public safety partners across the state are joining forces this October to remind drivers and pedestrians that staying safe on Florida’s roadways is a shared responsibility. FLHSMV and partners will be sharing tips and educational information throughout the month to help keep motorists and pedestrians safe.

“Last year, we lost more than 700 Floridians – our friends, family members, neighbors, and coworkers – in senseless and preventable pedestrian-involved crashes,” said FLHSMV Executive Director, Terry L. Rhodes. “Pedestrian safety is not a one-way street – it’s the responsibility of all road users, and it’s crucial that motorists and pedestrians alike stay alert and look out for one another’s safety.”

In 2020, there were 8,107 crashes involving a pedestrian in Florida, resulting in 712 fatalities – 21% of all traffic fatalities.

“On Florida’s busy roadways, pedestrians are urged to always remain alert and vigilant to their surroundings,” said Lieutenant Colonel Troy Thompson, Acting Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “By staying alert to traffic and minimizing distractions, such as your cell phone, pedestrians can ensure they arrive safely to their destination.”

FLHSMV is proud to partner with transportation and safety officials across the state, all dedicated to pedestrian safety:

“At some point in the day, we are all pedestrians – making our focus on pedestrian safety important and a shared responsibility for all. FDOT is committed to protecting users of Florida’s transportation system with improvement projects that enhance safety and reduce pedestrian injuries and deaths,” said FDOT Secretary Kevin J. Thibault, P.E. “We ask everyone to stay alert and cautious to ensure pedestrians can travel and arrive at their destinations safely.”

FPCA President and Daytona Beach Shores Public Safety Department Director Stephan Dembinsky said, “The Florida Police Chiefs Association is proud to stand with the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and our other public safety partners to highlight National Pedestrian Safety Month. Whether you’re walking or driving, we all share the road and a duty to watch out for one another.”

“Florida is a tourist destination state with hundreds of miles of beachfront communities along with other attractions. As we drive through our state, please remember that the safety of pedestrians is a shared responsibility. On behalf of our Florida sheriffs, I fully endorse the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles’ National Pedestrian Safety Month initiative,” said Sheriff Bobby McCallum, President of the Florida Sheriffs Association.

“It’s important for motorists to be extra vigilant as children make their way to school and play in and around neighborhoods,” said Michele Harris, Traffic Safety Consultant for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “They are the most unpredictable of all pedestrians and generally don’t understand the rules of the road.”

For more information on Pedestrian Safety Month, including safety tips for pedestrians and motorists, visit FLHSMV’s Pedestrian Safety webpage.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) provides highway safety and security through excellence in service, education, and enforcement. Florida is leading the way to A Safer Florida through the efficient and professional execution of its core mission: the issuance of driver licenses, vehicle tags and titles and operation of the Florida Highway Patrol. To learn more about FLHSMV and the services offered, visit https://www.flhsmv.gov, follow us on Twitter @FLHSMV, find us on Facebook or follow us on Instagram.