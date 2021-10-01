Iowa DOT Auction will be held Saturday, Oct. 16

AMES, Iowa – Oct. 1, 2021 – A public auction of state-owned vehicles, equipment, and other surplus items will be held by the Iowa Department of Transportation on its grounds in Ames, Saturday, Oct. 16. Registration begins at 7 a.m. The sale starts promptly at 9 a.m. and will be held in the Iowa DOT auction building near 931 South Fourth Street in Ames.

Passenger vehicles to be sold include Ford and Chevy sedans, pickup trucks, and sport utility vehicles and Dodge minivans. These will be driven through the auction building during the sale. Large equipment and trucks will be sold on the southside of the auction building.

Other items will include but not limited to: trailers, plows, tires, mowers, brine tanks, spray equipment, tampers, concrete buggy, and lawn equipment.

Items for sale may be inspected at the sale site from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, and from 7 to 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. Pre-registration open during inspection time as well.

Please bring a driver’s license or state-issued identification card with you to the sale. The information from your driver’s license will be scanned into the system and a bid number will be printed for you to use at the auction. For those without a driver’s license, information will be entered manually. Please bring a tax-exempt number if buying under tax-exempt status. This will be entered during registration.

Final payment for all items is due the day of the sale. Payment for the items must be made in cash, cashier's check, or certified check. Personal or company checks will be accepted, if accompanied by satisfactory identification. Sales tax will be collected. Dealers must provide tax-exemption numbers to be exempted from the tax. All items must be removed from Iowa DOT property within five business days of the sale.

Hallberg Auction and Real Estate of Buffalo Center will conduct this auction.

A listing of auction items will be available prior to the live auction on the Iowa DOT's website at https://iowadot.gov/auction.

#

Contact: David Bollenbaugh at 515-239-1576 or DOT.auction@iowadot.us for questions or information