Fuel Up to Play 60 and Chelan Fresh Deliver Millions of Student Meals

Chelan Fresh Provides Portable School Meal Carts to Schools, Serving an Estimated 1.6 Million Meals
Students across the nation are back in school continuing to navigate a new normal and the last thing that should be on their minds is where their next meal comes from. Unfortunately, more than 13 million students in the U.S. lack the means to get enough nutritious food on a regular basis. That’s why Fuel Up to Play 60 and Chelan Fresh are stepping up in this season of giving back, donating school meal carts that will be used in Fuel Up to Play 60 schools in Washington and Texas.
The twelve Grab and Goal school meal carts are an innovative solution donated by Chelan Fresh, one of Washington State’s largest suppliers of apples and pears and the nation’s largest provider of fresh cherries, to participating schools and will reach nearly 10,000 students, serving an estimated 1.6 million meals annually. This is in addition to an estimated 2.7M meals served as a result of carts provided during previous collaborations in the 2018-2020 school years.
While schools may look different this year due COVID, providing nutritious meal options to students is more important than ever, and 70% of parents said COVID-19 made them realize how important school meals are to families. “30 million students rely on school meals every day,” said Jean Ragalie-Carr, RDN, LDN, FAND, president, National Dairy Council, “and with childhood food insecurity rates rising, access to nutritious school meals is one way to help students meet the recommendations of the Dietary Guidelines for dairy foods, produce, whole grains, and lean sources of protein, which are all important for growth and development."
According to Feeding America, the effects of COVID-19 can be felt across the nation as now 1 in 6 children are food insecure. Chelan Fresh and Fuel Up to Play 60 are committed to getting students the nutrition they need, and these carts are a way to deliver nutritious foods while ensuring safety and meeting school guidelines.
Finding new ways to serve nutritious options in schools can make a difference in helping provide all students with the nutrition they need to fuel their potential. The rolling carts from Chelan Fresh provide easy solutions to school nutrition and meal service teams, allowing them to repurpose the carts to deliver meals to classrooms or parking lots, and areas that provide students easy access to nutritious foods. These carts will be provided to recipient schools in Washington and Texas in time for the 2021-2022 school year.
This effort marks Chelan Fresh’s support of Fuel Up to Play 60 for the 10th consecutive year, reinforcing the companies’ ongoing commitment to help K-12 schools improve or expand their nutrition and physical activity programs through Fuel Up to Play 60.
“As one of the original supporters of the Fuel Up to Play 60 team, Chelan Fresh has been a leader in the produce industry ensuring kids try and continue to choose nutritious food items at school and at home,” said Mac Riggan, Director of Marketing at Chelan Fresh.
The company began its support of the Fuel Up to Play 60 program in 2011, and since that time has provided over $755,000 in funding and in-kind resources to support increasing student’s access across the country to nutritious foods.
“On behalf of National Dairy Council, dairy farmers and the dairy community, we’re thankful to continue our longstanding relationship with Chelan Fresh and their growers, and to collaborate in nourishing schools and communities through the Fuel Up to Play 60 program,” said Jean Ragalie-Carr, RDN, LDN, FAND, president, National Dairy Council. “The joint effort from Chelan Fresh and Fuel Up to Play 60 will provide more students across the country with access to nutritious meals that include under-consumed dairy foods and produce in a convenient, on-the-go setting, providing them the nourishment they need to help fuel greatness in their learning, growth and development and play.”
To learn more and keep up with Fuel Up to Play 60 and Chelan Fresh, visit FuelUpToPlay60.com and ChelanFresh.com.
About Fuel Up to Play 60
Fuel Up to Play 60 is an in-school nutrition and physical activity program launched by National Football League (NFL) and National Dairy Council (NDC), in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), designed to engage and empower youth to take action for their own health by implementing long-term, positive changes for themselves and their schools. The program additionally encourages youth to consume nutrient-rich foods (low-fat and fat-free dairy, fruits, vegetables and whole grains) and achieve at least 60 minutes of physical activity every day. As a result of the program, 14 million students are making better food choices and 18 million are more physically active. Fuel Up to Play 60 is further supported by several health and nutrition organizations: Action for Healthy Kids, American Academy of Family Physicians, American Academy of Pediatrics, Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Association/Foundation, National Hispanic Medical Association, National Medical Association and School Nutrition Association. Visit FuelUpToPlay60.com to learn more.
About Chelan Fresh
Chelan Fresh is a fruit marketing company representing over 300 family owned farms who are committed to growing premium apples, pears, cherries and several stone fruit varieties for demanding domestic and international markets. Our fruit is grown in Central Washington where ample sunshine, gentle mountain slopes, fertile valleys and cool crisp air combine with the waters of the mighty Columbia River for ideal growing conditions.
About National Dairy Council
National Dairy Council® (NDC), the non-profit organization funded by the national dairy checkoff program, is committed to nutrition education and research-based communications. NDC provides science-based nutrition information to, and in collaboration with, a variety of stakeholders committed to fostering a healthier nation, including health professionals, educators, school nutrition directors, academia, industry, consumers and media. Established in 1915, NDC comprises a staff of registered dietitians and nutrition research and communications experts across the country. For more information, visit www.NationalDairyCouncil.org.
