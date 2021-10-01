NEBRASKA OBSERVES NATIONAL DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT AWARENESS MONTH

News Release

Nebraska VR today announced its participation in National Disability Employment Awareness Month, an annual awareness campaign that takes place each October. The purpose of National Disability Employment Awareness Month is to educate the public about disability employment issues and celebrate the many and varied contributions of America’s workers with disabilities. This year’s theme is “America’s Recovery: Powered by Inclusion”.

The history of National Disability Employment Awareness Month traces back 75 years, to 1945, when Congress enacted a law declaring the first week in October each year as “National Employ the Physically Handicapped Week.” In 1962 the word “physically” was removed to acknowledge the employment needs and contributions of individuals with all types of disabilities. In 1988 Congress expanded the week to a month and changed the name to National Disability Employment Awareness Month, or NDEAM.

“Our national recovery from the pandemic cannot be completed without the inclusion of all Americans, in particular people with disabilities,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh. “Their contributions have historically been vital to our nation’s success, and are more important today than ever. We must build an economy that fully includes the talent and drive of those with disabilities.”

Reflecting this year’s theme, Nebraska VR will be sharing a variety of resources on social media and recognizing our partners in disability employment who are committed to creating an inclusive work culture. These efforts also include the Nebraska State Rehabilitation Council’s 2021 Disability Employment and Inclusion Award ceremony.

“Nebraska VR is proud to be a part of this year’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month,” said Nebraska VR Director Lindy Foley. “We want to spread the important message that we value all perspectives, including those of individuals with disabilities. Full access to employment and community during our state’s and nation’s recovery from the challenges of the pandemic are essential.”

To learn more, visit Nebraska VR’s website: http://www.vr.nebraska.gov/.

Employers and employees in all industries can learn more about how to participate in National Disability Employment Awareness Month and ways they can promote its messages during October and throughout the year, by visiting: http://www.dol.gov/ndeam.