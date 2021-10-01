From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO

On Thursday, September 30, 2021, at approximately 11:09 p.m. Maine State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car on I-95 northbound in Wells.

The tractor-trailer, driven by 24-year-old Sahib Singh of Fresno, CA was traveling in the right lane when he observed a BMW parked in the breakdown lane. Singh moved to the middle lane from the right lane. The BMW, driven by 52-year-old Brian N. Anger of Auburn, MA pulled out directly in front of the tractor-trailer attempting to use the crossover. Singh was unable to avoid Anger and ran directly into the driver’s side of the car. Both vehicles came to rest in the median against the guardrail. It is unknown why Anger tried to use the crossover at mile 20.

Brian Anger was pronounced deceased at the scene. Sahib Singh, who was hauling bulk goods to Lewiston, was transported to Maine Medical Center with minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation. Northbound traffic was down to one lane and southbound traffic down to two lanes. At this time the left lane of the Turnpike northbound at mile 20 remains blocked. Wells Fire and Rescue, Maine State Commercial vehicle, and Maine State Police traffic unit assisted at the scene.