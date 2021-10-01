Unilog Launches Partner Ecosystem Program
Industry-leading B2B eCommerce platform will be available through a network of independent resellers
A vibrant partner ecosystem is imperative for any eCommerce publisher. Our program provides an attractive option for organizations seeking to add a deep, rapidly deployable and proven B2B platform.”WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unilog, the leading publisher of B2B eCommerce solutions designed to meet the unique needs of wholesale distribution and manufacturers, announced the formalization of its partner ecosystem program. The recently launched channel partner program focuses on Value-Added Reseller (VAR) enablement and support as well as consulting-referral relationships. Unilog’s cloud-based commerce application easily integrates with many of the commonly employed ERP platforms serving the distribution and manufacturing industries, including Acumatica, Epicor, Infor, SAP, and Microsoft among others. VAR’s and agencies serving these markets can now expand on -- or build -- their B2B-focused eCommerce practice.
— Unilog SVP of Channels and Partners Brian Lombardo
Distributor and manufacturer adoption of eCommerce has accelerated amid the pandemic, as many B2B organizations have looked for ways to make purchasing even easier for the existing customers, while also opening the door to new online revenue opportunities. Unilog’s CIMM2 platform can be combined with the company’s extensive content enrichment service to deliver a full, turnkey eCommerce operation. These solutions can be deployed quickly, unlocking the potential for new or expanded customer online revenue streams.
“As more manufacturers and distributors look to open eCommerce operations, they are evaluating their options based on which platforms are compatible with their ERP software,” said Unilog CEO Suchit Bachalli. “The problem these sellers encounter is that many of the available eCommerce platforms were born out of the retail space, and therefore lack the B2B functionality that these sellers need. Unilog was purpose-built for the B2B community, and we’re excited to launch a partner program where partners can access this functionality to address the needs of their clients.”
Brian Lombardo, SVP of Channels and Partners at Unilog, added, “A vibrant partner ecosystem is a strategic imperative for any eCommerce publisher in today’s B2B market. Our program provides a commercially attractive option for organizations seeking to add a functionally deep, rapidly deployable and proven B2B platform as part of their Go-to-Market strategy.”
For more information or to discuss partner opportunities, contact Matt Bauer, Partner Program Operations at matthew.bauer@unilogcorp.com or 484.889.6916.
About Unilog
Unilog is a global technology company that delivers powerful, affordable eCommerce solutions for the B2B marketplace. Our cloud-based eCommerce platform and product data enrichment services help distributors, manufacturers, and wholesalers increase online sales, reduce cost to serve, and enhance their digital channels. For more information, visit www.unilogcorp.com.
