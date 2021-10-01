Glen Raven Inc. expanding operations in Anderson County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Glen Raven Inc., a high-performance textile manufacturer, today announced plans to expand operations for its custom fabrics division in Anderson County. The $70 million investment will create 135 new jobs.

Operating in Anderson County since 1986, Glen Raven Inc. is a leading provider of innovative performance textiles with widely recognized global brands including Sunbrella® and Dickson®. The company focuses primarily on the awning, marine and furniture markets.

Located at 4665 Liberty Highway in Anderson, Glen Raven Inc.’s expansion will add a distribution center to the company’s existing local operations with new equipment and processes that will improve overall efficiency and capacity. The company is also enhancing its Sunbrella manufacturing assets with additional finishing capacity and investments to optimize material flow while expanding and improving inspection and sampling capabilities.

Designed with flexibility to adjust as markets change, the company’s new facility is expected to be constructed and operational by early 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Glen Raven Inc. team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $400,000 Set-Aside grant to Anderson County to assist with the cost of site preparation and building construction.

QUOTES

“We’ve been a proud part of the Anderson County community since 1986, and over the decades, dedicated and skilled South Carolinians have been critical to our growth. We are thrilled to expand on our great partnership and look forward to creating more growth for our company and the community, together.” -Glen Raven Inc. CEO Leib Oehmig

“New jobs and investments are important to a strong and healthy economy. We appreciate Glen Raven Inc.’s commitment to Anderson County and the state of South Carolina, and we look forward to their continued growth.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Team South Carolina is committed to ensuring the success of our state’s existing industry, and today’s expansion announcement by Glen Raven Inc. in Anderson County is reason to celebrate. This is a huge win for the local community and the state as a whole, and we couldn’t be happier.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Glen Raven Inc. has been an integral part of Anderson County for decades now, and I am glad to see the tradition continuing with this expansion. A company like Glen Raven Inc. would be welcome in any country around the world, and it says a lot about our workforce and our community that they choose to stay right here at home.” -Anderson County Councilman Brett Sanders, District 4