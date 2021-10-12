Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport plans to become the World Best Airport of its class
Olga Tovkes, MASTER-AVIA LLC General Manager which manages Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport, shared the ongoing intentions for the Airport development.
«Since 2012, more than $90 million has already been invested in the Airport development. However, the most ambitious project is our existing runway expansion of 500 more meters - up to 2810 meters»”KYIV, UKRAINE, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Olga Tovkes, MASTER-AVIA LLC General Manager which manages Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport, shared the ongoing intentions for the Airport development and commented on the prospects of restoring passenger traffic to the pre-COVID-19 level in her interview with Aerotelegraph - https://www.aerotelegraph.com/vielleicht-sogar-schon-2022-passagierzahlen-wie-vor-corona .
Airport’s near-term plans include the take-off runway extension that would allow accommodating highly sophisticated aircraft which noise emissions are supposed to be much lower in comparison to planes used today.
«Since 2012, more than $90 million has already been invested in the Airport development. However, the most ambitious project, for the time being, is our existing runway expansion of 500 more meters with its length gain up to 2810 meters,» Olga Tovkes said.
«Some airlines from the Middle Eastern and European countries have indicated an interest to operate to IEV Airport as soon as an extended runway is available. We want to become the World Best Airport of our class with up to 4 million passengers capacity,» she added.
Olga Tovkes, General Manager of MASTER-AVIA LLC, also acknowledged the positive trends of passenger traffic restoration to the indicators prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
«Demand is growing again so that situation is moving in a promising direction. In fact, it’s all about the COVID-19 infection rate trend. If it remains low we could perhaps even reach the passenger traffic levels of the pre-Corona period as early as next year».
Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport covers an area of 265 hectares, has one 2310 meters long, 45 meters wide take-off runway. The take-off runway of Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport will be reconstructed by the end of 2023. It is planned to upgrade the airfield category, extend the runway, modernize airway lighting and reconstruct taxiways.
Before COVID-19, Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport cooperated with more than 43 airlines, operating to 30 countries.
