Bringing Revolution to Visually Impaired Individuals

This is the Revolutionary Solution that makes autonomous grilling, smoking and cooking accessible to everybody

GrillEye® is leading Historical Moments, by taking Independent Living to a whole new level” — George Kassiteropoulos

ATHENS, ATTICA, GREECE, October 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- GrillEye® by G&C, is the established brand that manufactures the Top Smart-App Enabled Grilling & Smoking Thermometers in the world.This is the first company ever, to redesign an IoT device in a way that, not only is accessible to all users, but also brings true revolution to Blind and Visually Impaired Individuals, changing millions of lives around the world, forever.One of the first users of GrillEyeMax, the last gem GrillEyelaunched, was visually impaired and agreed to generously work close with the Company in order to indicate what modifications had to be implemented in order GrillEyeMax to perfectly facilitate Blind and Visually Impaired individuals.Today, Panos, can cook at home and BBQ in his backyard, preparing the best food for his beloved, all by himself!On November 1st GrillEyewill be broadcasting the presentation of the Revolutionary Solution that makes autonomous grilling, smoking and cooking accessible to everybody.This is the World of Unattended Perfection, where everything is safe, tasty and incredibly easy to be used by everyone!GrillEyeis leading Historical Moments, by taking Independent Living to a whole new level.For Media Coverage contact Isadora Fraser at ifraser@gcdis.comSupport this cause by registering to the event:November 1st 202120:00 (GMT+3)Live onYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jih48eQFPQg Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/4732499540116006?ref=newsfeed LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/events/grilleyemax-assistivetechnology6848148047713615872/

GrillEye® Max, Changing Millions of Lives around the world, forever.