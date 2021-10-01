Submit Release
News Search

There were 636 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,203 in the last 365 days.

Bringing Revolution to Visually Impaired Individuals

GrillEye® Max lets you know when your Chicken is ready!

GrillEye® Max lets you know when your Chicken is ready!

Take your Pulled Pork Burger to another level with GrillEye Max

Take your Pulled Pork Burger to another level with GrillEye® Max

With GrillEye Max, your Tomahawk Steak is always as you wish it to be

With GrillEye® Max, your Tomahawk Steak is always as you wish it to be

Fall-off-the-Bone Ribs made easy with your GrillEye® Max

Fall-off-the-Bone Ribs made easy with your GrillEye® Max

This is the Revolutionary Solution that makes autonomous grilling, smoking and cooking accessible to everybody

GrillEye® is leading Historical Moments, by taking Independent Living to a whole new level”
— George Kassiteropoulos
ATHENS, ATTICA, GREECE, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GrillEye® by G&C, is the established brand that manufactures the Top Smart-App Enabled Grilling & Smoking Thermometers in the world.

This is the first company ever, to redesign an IoT device in a way that, not only is accessible to all users, but also brings true revolution to Blind and Visually Impaired Individuals, changing millions of lives around the world, forever.

One of the first users of GrillEye® Max, the last gem GrillEye® launched, was visually impaired and agreed to generously work close with the Company in order to indicate what modifications had to be implemented in order GrillEye® Max to perfectly facilitate Blind and Visually Impaired individuals.

Today, Panos, can cook at home and BBQ in his backyard, preparing the best food for his beloved, all by himself!

On November 1st GrillEye® will be broadcasting the presentation of the Revolutionary Solution that makes autonomous grilling, smoking and cooking accessible to everybody.

This is the World of Unattended Perfection, where everything is safe, tasty and incredibly easy to be used by everyone!

GrillEye® is leading Historical Moments, by taking Independent Living to a whole new level.

For Media Coverage contact Isadora Fraser at ifraser@gcdis.com

Support this cause by registering to the event:
https://www.linkedin.com/events/grilleyemax-assistivetechnology6848148047713615872/

November 1st 2021
20:00 (GMT+3)

Live on
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jih48eQFPQg
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/4732499540116006?ref=newsfeed
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/events/grilleyemax-assistivetechnology6848148047713615872/
www.grilleye.com

Isadora Fraser
G&C
+30 21 0800 4995
ifraser@gcdis.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

GrillEye® Max, Changing Millions of Lives around the world, forever.

You just read:

Bringing Revolution to Visually Impaired Individuals

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Book Publishing Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.