Bringing Revolution to Visually Impaired Individuals
This is the Revolutionary Solution that makes autonomous grilling, smoking and cooking accessible to everybody
GrillEye® is leading Historical Moments, by taking Independent Living to a whole new level”ATHENS, ATTICA, GREECE, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GrillEye® by G&C, is the established brand that manufactures the Top Smart-App Enabled Grilling & Smoking Thermometers in the world.
This is the first company ever, to redesign an IoT device in a way that, not only is accessible to all users, but also brings true revolution to Blind and Visually Impaired Individuals, changing millions of lives around the world, forever.
One of the first users of GrillEye® Max, the last gem GrillEye® launched, was visually impaired and agreed to generously work close with the Company in order to indicate what modifications had to be implemented in order GrillEye® Max to perfectly facilitate Blind and Visually Impaired individuals.
Today, Panos, can cook at home and BBQ in his backyard, preparing the best food for his beloved, all by himself!
On November 1st GrillEye® will be broadcasting the presentation of the Revolutionary Solution that makes autonomous grilling, smoking and cooking accessible to everybody.
This is the World of Unattended Perfection, where everything is safe, tasty and incredibly easy to be used by everyone!
GrillEye® Max, Changing Millions of Lives around the world, forever.