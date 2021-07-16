GrillEye® Max: The ultimate gadget that monitors your food and notifies you when its ready

Your whole Chicken, tender and juicy, easily GrillEyed to perfection Pulled pork to Perfection, with your GrillEye® Max Fall-off-the-Bone Ribs made easy with your GrillEye® Max Take your Pulled Pork Burger to another level with GrillEye® Max With GrillEye® Max, your Tomahawk Steak is always as you wish it to be

ATHENS, ATTICA, HELLAS, July 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- GrillEye® by G&C , the manufacturer of the Top Grilling and Smoking thermometers, launches the first Instant, Ultra-Precise Smart Thermometer for your Grill or Smoker, worldwide.Temperature determines the flavor, tenderness, moisture and safety of meat, and GrillEye® Max measures it in the most accurate way With GrillEyeMax, the user only needs to:1) Insert the GrillEyeIris probe into the meat2) Select preference of donenessOnce it has reached the desired temperature, it will send a notification informing the user that “Your food is waiting for you!”, no matter how far away he or she is from the pit.GrillEyewelcomes everybody around the globe to the world of Unattended Perfection, where everything is easy and delicious, allowing the user to save time and money every day.This is GrillEyeMax, the device that allows everyone to prepare the best food for their beloved, without losing a moment with them. GrillEye® Max sets New Standards in Thermometers as it is the first worldwide:• Instant, with readings from 2 seconds• Ultra-Precise, with measurement accuracy of ±0.1°C/0,18°F and display resolution to 0,1• Truly Smart Thermometer that comes with amazing extra features, and can control up to 8 probes at the same timeIt works with the GrillEyeIris probes that are• FDA certified for maximum safety and• NIST certified for ultra-precise measurementsWith GrillEyeMax, there is no guessing. Food safety and superior taste come as a standard.GrillEyeinvites everybody, to the Live Presentation of how GrillEyeMax is set to provide a whole new Grilling & Smoking experience, held on July 26th. Live at grilleye.com.The time that the event will take place, is announced on grilleye.com based on the local time of the website visitor.About GrillEyeHere at GrillEye, we are passionate about making your life easier.We constantly redefine innovation by developing pioneering, useful and easy-to-use products for people around the world.Join us, and Grill towards the Future, today!

