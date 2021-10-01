Submit Release
OffGamers Adds Wise To Their Payment Options

Your Gaming Alliance

A Better Way To Send Money

Adding Wise to our payment lineup will certainly help with making local and international transactions more convenient as our services and products are catered to a worldwide audience.”
— Leonard Chee, CEO of OffGamers
SINGAPORE, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OffGamers has just added Wise to their payment options and is available for all its online products.

Wise is the latest addition to OffGamers existing 200+ payment options. It would serve as a convenient way for overseas customers to make purchases via Wise Wire Transfer.

Announcing itself to the world in 2011, Wise can hold and convert money in more than 54 currencies and is available for more than 80 countries around the globe.

Wise is now ready to use for the public and is available at OffGamers.com as one of its payment choices.

About OffGamers
Making waves in the video game industry since 2004, OffGamers has been the go-to place for video game top-ups for more than a decade. Featuring a multitude of products, OffGamers has attracted millions of users worldwide and is available across multiple regions.

About Wise
Formerly known as TransferWise, Wise was founded in 2011 in the UK that aims to make international money transfers affordable, fair and feasible.

Karyn Thng
OffGamers Global Pte. Ltd.
+65 9862 8773
press@offgamers.com
