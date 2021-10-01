Arrest Made in Armed Robbery of Establishment Offenses
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division announce an arrest has been made in reference to armed robbery offenses.
Second District
- Armed Robbery (Gun): On Thursday, September 23, 2021, at approximately 10:15 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 4300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded US currency. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene. CCN: 21-137-210
- Armed Robbery (Gun): On Sunday, September 26, 2021, at approximately 3:43 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 3400 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded US currency. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene. CCN: 21-138-699
Fourth District
- Armed Robbery (Gun): On Sunday, September 26, 2021, at approximately 3:14 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 7400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded US currency. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene. CCN: 21-138-673
- Armed Robbery (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol Without a License: On Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at approximately 6:08 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 7400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded US currency. The victim complied. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. A firearm was recovered. CCN# 21-140-633
Fifth District
- Armed Robbery (Gun): On Friday, September 24, 2021, at approximately 8:18 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 600 block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded US currency. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene. CCN: 21-137-705
On Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 34 year-old Brandon Forrest, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with five counts of Armed Robbery (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.