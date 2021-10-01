DC Imprudent Noise/ Violation of Conditions.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

Disorderly Conduct/ Violation of conditions of release.

CASE#: 21B403724

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Loyzelle

STATION: VSP – Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 09/09/21 2049 hours

STREET: Terra Lane

TOWN: Mendon

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

Arrested

Suspect: Brian Gates

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, Vt

Arrested

Suspect: Carol Gates

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, Vt

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Rutland Barracks received a call for service in Mendon. It was reported, Brian Gates was using an electronic game call to cause an annoyance to his neighbors. Troopers learned Gates has conditions of release that specified he can not harass his neighbors. Troopers arrived on scene and could hear the game call from the roadway. Gates refused to allow Troopers to investigate further and denied his involvement with this ongoing issue. Trooper applied for and subsequently granted a search warrant to enter the property to locate the source of the noise. Troopers located the game call on Gate’s property and the remote to operate the call in his residence. Gates was issued a citation for disorderly conduct imprudent noise and violation of conditions of release based on the findings from the investigation.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/25/2021 10:00 hours

