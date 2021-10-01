Possession of Cocaine/Rutland Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

Possession of Cocaine.

CASE#: 21B403778

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Loyzelle

STATION: VSP – Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 09/17/21 0018 hours

STREET: Middle Road

TOWN: Rutland Town

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

Arrested

Suspect: Riley Bedard

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vt

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Rutland barracks stopped to assist a disabled motor vehicle on Middle Road in Rutland Town. Troopers contacted the male in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and identified him as Riley Bedard (26). During the contact Troopers noticed multiple indicators of drug use inside the vehicle. Troopers seized Bedard and the vehicle to apply for a search warrant. Troopers subsequently obtained a search warrant. During the search of Bedard he was found to be in possession of cocaine. Bedard was processed and released on a citation to appear at the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/25/2021 10:00 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.