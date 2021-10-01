Possession of Cocaine/Rutland Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
Possession of Cocaine.
CASE#: 21B403778
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Loyzelle
STATION: VSP – Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 09/17/21 0018 hours
STREET: Middle Road
TOWN: Rutland Town
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
Arrested
Suspect: Riley Bedard
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vt
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Rutland barracks stopped to assist a disabled motor vehicle on Middle Road in Rutland Town. Troopers contacted the male in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and identified him as Riley Bedard (26). During the contact Troopers noticed multiple indicators of drug use inside the vehicle. Troopers seized Bedard and the vehicle to apply for a search warrant. Troopers subsequently obtained a search warrant. During the search of Bedard he was found to be in possession of cocaine. Bedard was processed and released on a citation to appear at the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/25/2021 10:00 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.