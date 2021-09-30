646-Acre Regenerative Farm & Ranch in Pennsylvania on Eastern Continental Divide to Auction via Concierge Auctions

514 Kidney Road, Genesee, PA | 646-Acre Working Farm & Ranch The only privately held Triple Divide on the North American Continent Set at Northern Terminus of Eastern Continental Divide Origin 4-bedroom farmhouse and a 3-bedroom ranch home Three rivers Spring from Headwaters Mountain

Together, our combined expertise in both the local area and the luxury auction realm will locate the top buyer for this one-of-a-kind ranch opportunity.” — John Rainville, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A a rare opportunity to own the only privately held Triple Divide on the North American Continent, this 646-acre working farm and ranch overlooking the lush green Allegheny and Genesee River Valley in Pennsylvania, will auction in November via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with John Rainville of Broker Realty Group Limited. Currently listed for $20M, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held November 10–15 via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with Concierge Auctions on the sale of this property,” stated Rainville. “Together, our combined expertise in both the local area and the luxury auction realm will locate the top buyer for this one-of-a-kind ranch opportunity. The current owners of the farm are proud stewards, looking for a new owner or conservancy who will continue maintaining the purity of this land.”

Offering limitless possibilities for continuing the farming tradition or future investment and development, this property is country living at its finest. Wild deer, bear, and turkey roam free amongst the white pine and mixed hardwood forests. A farmhouse from 1890 and a newer residence provide a place to rest while envisioning the property’s next rendition. It's history as a regenerative farm has helped rebuild and restore the biodiversity of the soil, reduce the carbon footprint, and improve the water cycle. These practices have done their part to preserve the gorgeous surrounding landscape.

Three majestic rivers get their inception on the property from the three springs on Headwaters Mountain. The Allegheny, Genesee, and the Pine Creek (Susquehanna) rivers all flow from 514 Kidney Road. The Genesee flows north to the St. Lawrence Seaway and the North Atlantic, The Allegheny flowing south to the Mississippi and the Gulf of Mexico, and the Pine Creek (Susquehanna) east to the Chesapeake Bay.

This rural location dominated by the Genesee River Valleys and the Allegheny National Forest offers plenty of space to roam. Lake Erie, an international airport, and Niagara Falls await in Buffalo, only a few hours away.

514 Kidney Road is available for showings daily by appointment, and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

