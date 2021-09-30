Lifeline and Expanded Emergency Broadband Program Help Qualified Iowans Stay Connected

IUB recognizes National Lifeline Awareness Week September 20-24

(Des Moines) – Access to phone and broadband services provides Iowans with a vital connection to emergency personnel, health care providers, community and job resources, and family and friends. Qualifying low-income residents who need assistance paying for monthly voice or broadband bills are encouraged to apply to the federal Lifeline program for potential financial assistance.

The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) wants residents to “stay connected” and reminds Iowans that having communications access is critical – during a pandemic, severe weather, and for day-to-day needs. During Lifeline Awareness Week, September 20-24, 2021, the IUB is joining the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, the National Association of State Utility Consumer Advocates, and the Federal Communications Commission to promote the Lifeline program, which offers discounts to voice or broadband services for qualified Iowans who participate in certain public assistance or veterans pension programs or meet income guidelines.

The program provides a discount of up to $5.25 monthly for voice service or up to $9.25 per month for broadband or bundled voice and broadband service bills. Additionally, in December 2020, Congress created a separate Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. EBB provides eligible households a monthly discount of up to a $50 for broadband services and will continue until either funding is exhausted or six months after the federal government declares an end to the pandemic. Current Lifeline participants automatically qualify and, in most cases, don't need to apply separately for the EBB, but they must select a provider and eligible EBB plan to receive the benefit.

Learn more about Lifeline program eligibility and rules at www.lifelinesupport.org or on the IUB Lifeline Telephone Assistance Program webpage. Applications and recertification forms can be found on the IUB website or through local telephone or internet service providers. Check these links for participating Iowa Lifeline and EBB providers.