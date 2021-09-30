VSP-Special Operations / I89S TT-Unit Crash - South Burlington

STATE OF VERMONT

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A103598

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Thomas Howard

STATION: VSP - Special Operations

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: September 30, 2021 at 1206 hours

STREET: Interstate 89S at Exit 14 Interchange

TOWN: South Burlington

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 88

WEATHER: Overcast

ROAD CONDITIONS: Damp

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Nicolas Campeau-Gratton

AGE: 26

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint-Alphonse-Rodriguez, Quebec

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner

VEHICLE MODEL: Tractor-trailer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Not transported

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On September 30, 2021, at approximately 1206 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a tractor-trailer rollover collision on Interstate 89, near exit 14, in the town of South Burlington. Troopers responded to the scene, with the assistance of the South Burlington Fire Department, UVM Rescue, and the Department of Motor Vehicles.

The operator (Operator 1) of the tractor-trailer, was identified as Nicolas Campeau-Gratton, of Saint-Alphonse-Rodriguez, QC. Investigation showed Operator 1 was traveling south on Interstate 89, pulling a trailer loaded with asphalt shingles. While traveling south, a vehicle began entering Interstate 89S from US Route 2 (west). Operator 1 advised he was distracted by a portable GPS device and swerved to avoid the merging vehicle when he observed them.

The tractor-trailer struck the eastbound guardrail on Interstate 89S before entering into the median, where the tractor-trailer overturned and came to final rest. Operator 1 sustained minor injuries and no other vehicles were struck during the crash. As a result of the collision, a diesel leak occurred, requiring the assistance of Vermont State HAZMAT.

The southbound passing lane was closed for approximately 2.75 hours, while the collision was investigated and the tractor-trailer was removed.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic, T23 VSA 1038, $220.00, 2 Points

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: N

COURT: N/A

