Boise State Football and Microbe Formulas Kick Off Another Week of Giveaways

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Meridian Health Company Partners with Boise State Football to Generate Community Awareness

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boise State students, alumni, employees, and fans will gather to celebrate the Homecoming game this Saturday, October 2nd at 1:30 pm MST. Homecoming festivities include a parade, reunions, and, of course, a game day on the blue against the Nevada Wolf Pack.

While thousands of fans fill the Ford Fan Zone area for the third home game of the season, Microbe Formulas team members will be onsite promoting their mission to the local community. At the Microbe booth, they will be giving away swag, including 200 BSU branded t-shirts, as well as product vouchers and company information.

“There is no denying that Microbe Formulas and Boise State Athletics have built a powerhouse partnership,” says Jessie Simonson, Microbe Formulas Social Media Manager and former BSU graduate. “I cannot wait to continue working with BSU to capitalize on our shared visions of making the local community our top priority. This is only the beginning.”

Those who stop by the booth (located in the Hall of Fame Plaza) will have the opportunity to enter into a monthly giveaway put on by Microbe Formulas and Boise State, now through March 1st, 2022. The lucky winners may receive Boise State football game tickets, Boise State swag, gift certificates, Microbe product vouchers, and so much more.

Rachel Cook, Junior Graphic Designer for Microbe Formulas and recent BSU graduate, shares, “I am so pumped to be out in the Fan Zone area at the game this Saturday. Being a Boise State alumni, there is nothing better than sharing my passion for Microbe’s products, while being surrounded by fans who love Boise State football.”

Join Microbe Formulas in the Ford Fan Zone area October 2nd at 10:30 am MST.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

For additional information, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager for Microbe Formulas, at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.