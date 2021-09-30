Air Quality permits under review, September 30, 2021

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and air quality. DNR’s permitting staff review each permit application to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality requirements. We encourage public comments on draft permits, providing help on how to make effective comments. Submit written comments to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits.

Title V Operating Permits

Title V Operating permits are reviewed and re-issued every five years. Facilities with a Title V permit have the potential to emit large amounts of air pollutants compared to other facilities. The five-year reviews are a federal requirement and ensure adequate monitoring is included in the permit. The DNR plans to issue Title V Operating Permits for the following facilities. Find permit details at www.iowadnr.gov/titlev-draft.

O’Brien County Valero Hartley Plant – 330th St. and 8th Ave., Hartley. The application was submitted to operate their existing Industrial Organic Chemicals, NEC facility. The public comment period ends Oct. 30.

Warren County Natural Gas Pipeline Co. of America / Station 108 – 1580 Highway G64, Truro. The application was submitted to operation their existing Natural Gas Transmission facility. The public comment period ends Oct. 30.

Construction Permits DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at www.iowadnr.gov/ airpermitsearch OR through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click the Public Notice tab.

Monroe and Wapello Counties Cargill, Inc. – 17540 Monroe-Wapello Road, Eddyville. Project No. 21-331, Replacement of emission control equipment. The public comment period ends Nov. 11.