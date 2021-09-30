Quantum Assurance International, Inc. Independent Insurance Agency Spotlight – Elite Insurance Group of Texas
Quantum Assurance International, Inc. Independent Insurance Agency Spotlight – Elite Insurance Group of Texas
Meet Chad Wall, President and Agency Owner of Elite Insurance Group of Texas insuring all of Texas in auto, home, business, and much more!
I’ve spent nine years as a captive agent, and I made the move to Quantum with absolute faith that this was my path to take and to grow. Quantum is the future in the independent world.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Assurance International, Inc. introduces Chad Wall, an independent insurance agency owner at Elite Insurance Group of Texas. Chad joined Quantum Assurance as an independent insurance agent in April 2021 and opened his insurance agency in Plano, Texas.
“I’ve spent nine years as a captive agent, and I made the move to Quantum with absolute faith that this was my path to take to grow. Now that I have multiple opportunities to earn a customer’s business with over 20+ carriers it just makes my job easier. Quantum is the future in the independent world and I’m glad to be a part of this great company.” - Chad Wall, Agency Owner, Elite Insurance Group of Texas
“Chad and his team are fantastic! They are the kind of insurance agents that people should be proud to work with. They truly care about their clients and treat them like family. I'm thankful I got to know Chad and to know he and his team will accomplish amazing things at Quantum!” –
Joe Luminiello, Agency Deployment Leader, Quantum Assurance
Chad and his team offer to their clients:
• A variety of carriers to choose from that will provide the coverages to protect and suit their needs.
• Educating the customer on the coverages they are getting with each insurance carrier, so they are competent on the protection they have in the event of a claim.
• Going the extra mile to make sure the customer is completely satisfied with the product and company they have chosen.
About Quantum Assurance:
Quantum Assurance International is an independent insurance organization serving clients through their direct channel and agency force. We were founded on the belief that insurance should fit the needs of the modern client, and work to redefine what consumers expect from their insurance experience. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and insurtech solutions, we reduce friction for the client and help match them with premier choices from top-rated insurance carriers across the country. To learn more about becoming a Quantum Assurance International Independent Agent, visit: www.QuantumAssurance.com
About Elite Insurance Group of Texas:
We are an independent brokerage agency with over 20 Property & Casualty Insurance carriers located in Plano, Texas. We work with insurance carriers to find you the best policies so you don’t have to. But that doesn’t mean they all get your information. We take care to ensure your privacy is protected while finding you the best options for all your coverages at a competitive price. To learn more about Elite Insurance Group of Texas, please visit: https://eigoftx.com/
