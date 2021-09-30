Fall Wildlife Activity Increases Drivers’ Collision Risk

September 30, 2021

Maryland Motorists Should Remain Alert for Deer

Photo by Chauntell Hawkins

Deer mating season is right around the corner, and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources reminds motorists to be vigilant. During this time deer travel across roads in often unpredictable patterns at all times of the day in search of a mate. Most wildlife species are also more active this time of year, as they search for food to prepare them for the coming winter.

“Daytime deer activity increases significantly during mid-October through November due to breeding behavior” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “This increase in deer activity results in more motorist encounters with deer.”

Motorists are reminded to: