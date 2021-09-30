Visitor Spending for August 2021 declined 8.9% from Pre-Pandemic August 2019

Posted on Sep 30, 2021 in News

For Immediate Release: September 30, 2021

Visitor arrivals for August 2021 increased from year ago but continued to lag August 2019

HONOLULU—According to preliminary visitor statistics released by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) total spending by visitors arriving in August 2021 was $1.37 billion.

Prior to the global COVID-19 pandemic and Hawaii’s quarantine requirement for travelers, the State of Hawaii experienced record-level visitor expenditures and arrivals in 2019 and in the first two months of 2020. Comparative August 2020 visitor spending statistics were not available as the Departure Survey could not be fielded last August due to COVID-19 restrictions ¹. August 2021 visitor spending was lower than the $1.50 billion (-8.9%) reported for August 2019.

A total of 722,393 visitors arrived by air service to the Hawaiian Islands in August 2021, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East as compared with only 23,356 visitors (+2,992.9%) who arrived by air in August 2020 and 926,417 visitors(-22.0%) in August 2019.

In August 2021, passengers arriving from out-of-state could bypass the State’s mandatory 10-day self-quarantine if they were fully vaccinated in the United States or with a valid negative COVID-19 NAAT test result from a Trusted Testing Partner prior to their departure through the Safe Travels program. On August 23, 2021, Hawaii Governor David Ige urged travelers to curtail non-essential travel until the end of October 2021 due to a surge in Delta variant cases that has overburdened the state’s health care facilities and resources. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continued to enforce restrictions on cruise ships through a “Conditional Sail Order”, a phased approach for the resumption of passenger cruises to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19 onboard.

The average daily census ² was 211,269 visitors in August 2021, compared to 22,625 in August 2020, versus 252,916 in August 2019.

In August 2021, 469,181 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, well above the 13,190 visitors (+3,457.1%) in August 2020 and exceeding the August 2019 count of 420,750 visitors (+11.5%). U.S. West visitors spent $810.0 million in August 2021, which surpassed the $579.3 million (+39.8%) spent in August 2019. Higher average daily visitor spending ($202 per person, +20.7%) and a longer average length of stay (8.54 days, +3.9%) contributed to the increase in U.S. West visitor expenditures compared to 2019.

There were 223,124 visitors from the U.S. East in August 2021, compared to 7,668 visitors (+2,809.7%) in August 2020, and 199,659 visitors (+11.8%) in August 2019. U.S. East visitors spent $482.2 million in August 2021 compared to $379.1 million (+27.2%) in August 2019. Higher average daily visitor spending ($223 per person, +8.5%) and a longer length of stay (9.68 days, +4.9%) contributed to the growth in U.S. East visitor expenditures.

There were 3,005 visitors from Japan in August 2021, compared to 334 visitors (+799.4%) in August 2020, versus 160,728 visitors (-98.1%) in August 2019. Visitors from Japan spent $9.5 million in August 2021 compared to $236.9 million (-96.0%) in August 2019.

In August 2021, 6,154 visitors arrived from Canada, compared to 102 visitors (+5,926.1%) in August 2020, versus 28,672 visitors (-78.5%) in August 2019. Visitors from Canada spent $14.7 million in August 2021 compared to $57.2 million (-74.3%) in August 2019.

There were 20,929 visitors from All Other International Markets in August 2021. These visitors were from Guam, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Oceania, Philippines, and Pacific Islands. In comparison, there were 2,061 visitors (+915.3%) from All Other International Markets in August 2020, versus 116,608 visitors (-82.1%) in August 2019.

In August 2021, a total of 5,492 trans-Pacific flights and 1,139,215 seats served the Hawaiian Islands, compared to only 829 flights and 179,570 seats in August 2020, versus 5,469 flights and 1,212,926 seats in August 2019.

Year-to-date 2021

Through the first eight months of 2021, total visitor spending was $7.98 billion ³. This represented a decrease of 33.8 percent from the $12.06 billion spent through the first eight months of 2019.

A total of 4,353,794 visitors arrived in the first eight months of 2021, a 98.5 percent growth from a year ago. Total arrivals were down 38.6 percent compared to the 7,092,809 visitors in the first eight months of 2019.

Other Highlights:

U.S. West: In August 2021, 393,391 visitors arrived from the Pacific region and 75,641 visitors came from the Mountain region. In terms of accommodations, 52.6 percent of U.S. West visitors in August 2021 stayed in hotels, 19.5 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.0 percent stayed in rental homes, 10.2 percent stayed in timeshares and 9.4 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

Through the first eight months of 2021, there were 2,913,707 visitors from the U.S. West compared to 957,826 visitors (+204.2%) in the first eight months of 2020, versus 3,141,739 visitors (-7.3%) in the first eight months of 2019.

For the first eight months of 2021, total visitor spending was $4.96 billion, a 5.8 percent increase from $4.69 billion in the first eight months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first eight months of 2021 was $184 per person, up from $173 per person (+6.1%) in the first eight months of 2019. Lodging, food and beverage, transportation and shopping increased while entertainment and recreation expenses were similar to the first eight months of 2019.

U.S. East: Of the 223,124 U.S. East visitors in August 2021, the majority were from the South Atlantic (51,550 visitors), Mid-Atlantic (47,901) and West South Central (40,998 visitors) regions. In terms of lodging, 62.0 percent of U.S. East visitors in August 2021 stayed in hotels, 15.4 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.0 percent stayed in rental homes, 10.5 percent stayed with friends and relatives, and 8.6 percent stayed in timeshares.

Through the first eight months of 2021, there were 1,303,867 visitors from the U.S. East compared to 538,578 visitors (+142.1%) in the first eight months of 2020, versus 1,629,517 visitors (-20.0%) in the first eight months of 2019. For the first eight months of 2021, total visitor spending was $2.67 billion, a decrease of 19.0 percent from $3.30 billion in the first eight months of 2019.

Daily visitor spending in the first eight months of 2021 was $199 per person, compared to $209 per person (-4.8%) in the first eight months of 2019. Lodging, food and beverage, and entertainment and recreation expenses decreased while transportation and shopping expenses were higher compared to the first eight months of 2019.

Japan: Of the 3,005 visitors in August 2021, 2,669 arrived on international flights from Japan and 336 came on domestic flights. The Japanese government required proof of a negative PCR test for entry into Japan and all travelers, including Japanese nationals, returning to Japan were required to quarantine for 14 days. Nearly all (97.1%) visitors from Japan in August 2021 made their own travel arrangements. In terms of lodging, 38.7 percent stayed in hotels, 37.7 percent stayed in condominiums, 15.5 percent stayed with friends and relatives and 7.6 percent stayed in timeshares.

Through the first eight months of 2021, there were 13,271 visitors from Japan compared to 286,716 visitors (-95.4%) in the first eight months of 2020, versus 1,029,549 visitors (-98.7%) in the first eight months of 2019. For the first eight months of 2021, total visitor spending was $48.4 million, a 96.7 percent decrease from $1.46 billion in the first eight months of 2019.

Canada: Of the 6,154 visitors in August 2021, 3,703 visitors arrived via limited air service from Vancouver to Honolulu and from Vancouver to Kahului, while 2,451 came on domestic flights. Effective August 9th, 2021 all travelers into Canada, regardless of vaccination status, were required to have a negative pre-arrival COVID-19 molecular test result taken no more than 72 hours before arriving in Canada. Fully vaccinated travelers did not need to take a post-arrival test but must submit their travel information and proof of vaccination using ArriveCAN within 72 hours before arriving. Unvaccinated travelers must submit their travel and contact information via ArriveCAN, pass all testing requirements (pre-arrival, upon arrival/day-1 and on day 8) and must quarantine for 14-days.

In August 2021, most of the visitors to Hawaii were independent travelers (82.2%). In terms of lodging, 52.9 percent stayed in hotels, 28.9 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 9.1 percent stayed in condominiums, 7.0 percent stayed in rental homes and 4.6 percent stayed in timeshares.

Through the first eight months of 2021, there were 13,586 visitors from Canada compared to 158,965 visitors (-91.5%) in the first eight months of 2020, versus 371,146 visitors (-96.3%) in the first eight months of 2019. For the first eight months of 2021, total visitor spending was $44.4 million, a drop of 94.1 percent from $750.1 million in the first eight months of 2019.

Highlights from All Other International Markets:

Australia: There were 114 visitors from Australia in August 2021 who came on domestic flights. Direct flights from Australia continued to be suspended. In comparison there were 14 visitors in August 2020, versus 23,995 visitors in August 2019. All arrivals into Australia, in August 2021, including residents returning to Australia must show a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before departure, before boarding. On arrival, all travelers must quarantine for 14 days at a designated facility at their own expense.

Through the first eight months of 2021, there were 476 visitors from Australia, compared to 41,220 visitors (-98.8%) in the first eight months of 2020, versus 183,883 visitors (-99.7%) in the first eight months of 2019.

New Zealand: There were 293 visitors from New Zealand in August 2021 who arrived on domestic flights. Direct flights from New Zealand continued to be suspended. In comparison, there were 27 visitors in August 2020, versus 7,565 visitors in August 2019. Residents returning to New Zealand in August 2021 were required to complete 14 days of quarantine and test negative for COVID-19 (PCR or antigen) before entering the community.

Through the first eight months of 2021, there were 1,252 visitors from New Zealand, compared to 9,139 visitors (-86.3%) in the first eight months of 2020, versus 50,987 visitors (-97.5%) in the first eight months of 2019.

China: There were 498 visitors from China in August 2021 who arrived on domestic flights. Direct air service from China to Hawaii was terminated in February 2020. In comparison, there were 44 visitors in August 2020, versus 7,924 visitors in August 2019. In August 2021, all travelers into China, including returning Chinese citizens, must present two negative tests — PCR and antibody tests — taken within 48 hours of travel. All passengers (vaccinated or not) must quarantine for 14 days on arrival at a government assigned facility at their own expense. All arrivals must receive a negative COVID-19 nucleic acid test before being released from the designated facilities.

Through the first eight months of 2021, there were 2,639 visitors from China, compared to 15,186 visitors (-82.6) in the first eight months of 2020, versus 69,626 visitors (-96.2%) in the first eight months of 2019.

Korea: There were 1,059 visitors from Korea in August 2021. Of that number, 740 arrived on direct flights from Korea and 319 came on domestic flights. In comparison, there were 67 visitors in August 2020, versus 18,527 visitors in August 2019. As of August 2021, all travelers, including returning Korean nationals, must have a negative PCR test result 72 hours prior to travel in order to board flights for Korea. Returning Korean nationals who completed full vaccination and tested negative for COVID-19 were exempted from the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Through the first eight months of 2021, there were 4,596 visitors from Korea, compared to 46,471 visitors (-90.1%) in the first eight months of 2020, versus 148,233 visitors (-96.9%) in the first eight months of 2019.

Taiwan: There were 155 visitors from Taiwan in August 2021 who arrived on domestic flights. Direct service from Taipei, Taiwan has been suspended since April 2020. In comparison there were eight visitors in August 2020, versus 1,784 visitors in August 2019. All travelers into Taiwan in August 2021, including returning Taiwan nationals, were required to provide a negative PCR COVID-19 test within three days of departure, and had to quarantine for 14 days at a designated facility or quarantine hotel at the traveler’s expense.

Through the first eight months of 2021, there were 605 visitors from Taiwan, compared to 3,160 visitors (-80.9%) in the first eight months of 2020, versus 18,296 visitors (-96.7%) in the first eight months of 2019.

Europe: In August 2021, there were 1,536 visitors from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Switzerland. In comparison, 97 visitors arrived in August 2020, versus 18,525 visitors who came in August 2019. In Germany, all persons who do not hold a vaccination certificate or medical proof that indicates that they recovered from the disease need to undergo COVID-19 testing before entering Germany. The PCR test result must be taken within 72 hours before entering Germany, whereas the rapid antigen test must be taken within 48 hours before arrival. In the United Kingdom, fully vaccinated U.K. nationals did not have to quarantine but were required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test within 72 hours of departure, proof of vaccination status and complete a U.K. passenger locator form. Those who were unvaccinated must take a pre-departure test, quarantine for 10 days upon arrival and test on days two and eight of quarantine.

Through the first eight months of 2021, there were 6,581 visitors from Europe, compared to 20,574 visitors (-68.0%) in the first eight months of 2020, versus 89,559 visitors (-92.7%) in the first eight months of 2019.

Latin America: There were 985 visitors from Mexico, Brazil and Argentina in August 2021, compared to 66 visitors in August 2020, versus 1,833 visitors in August 2019. In Argentina, all ports of entry remained closed to most non-resident foreign nationals. Legal residents authorized to travel were required to complete a health affidavit within 48 hours before returning to Argentina, provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test result within 72 hours before travel, and self-quarantine for seven days. In Mexico, the land border between the U.S. and Mexico continued to be closed until at least October 21, 2021 to non-essential crossings, but not commerce. Returning Mexican nationals who traveled by air were subject to temperature checks and health screening. Those exhibiting symptoms may be subject to additional health screening and/or quarantine. A negative COVID-19 test is not required for entry to Mexico.

Through the first eight months of 2021, there were 4,936 visitors from Latin America, compared to 5,298 visitors (-6.8%) in the first eight months of 2020, versus 17,441 visitors (-71.7%) in the first eight months of 2019.

Island Highlights:

Oahu: There were 369,870 visitors to Oahu in August 2021, compared to 16,917 visitors in August 2020, versus 575,070 visitors in August 2019. Visitor spending was $623.1 million, a decrease of 14.9 percent from $732.0 million in August 2019.

As measured by the average daily census, there were 92,051 visitors on Oahu in August 2021, compared to 14,703 visitors in August 2020, versus 126,206 visitors in August 2019.

Through the first eight months of 2021, there were 2,143,397 visitors to Oahu compared to 1,268,669 visitors (+68.9%) in the first eight months of 2020, versus 4,199,292 visitors (-49.0%) in the first eight months of 2019. For the first eight months of 2021, total visitor spending of $3.48 billion was a 36.8 percent drop from $5.51 billion in the first eight months of 2019.

Maui: There were 232,208 visitors to Maui in August 2021, compared to 2,453 visitors in August 2020, versus 273,638 visitors in August 2019. Visitor spending was $389.1 million, down 3.9 percent from the $404.7 million spent in August 2019.

The average daily census on Maui was 60,187 visitors in August 2021, compared to 2,141 visitors in August 2020, versus 64,553 visitors in August 2019.

Through the first eight months of 2021, there were 1,499,078 visitors to Maui compared to 612,025 visitors (+144.9%) in the first eight months of 2020, versus 2,104,005 visitors (-28.8%) in the first eight months of 2019. For the first eight months of 2021, total visitor spending was $2.48 billion, a decrease of 29.4 percent from $3.52 billion in the first eight months of 2019.

Kauai: There were 98,663 visitors to Kauai in August 2021, compared to 1,342 visitors in August 2020, versus 120,030 visitors in August 2019. Visitor spending was $154.4 million, a 2.9 percent decline from $159.0 million in August 2019.

The average daily census on Kauai was 25,537 visitors in August 2021, compared to 1,489 visitors in August 2020, versus 26,865 visitors in August 2019.

Through the first eight months of 2021, there were 460,332 visitors to Kauai compared to 285,668 visitors (+61.1%) in the first eight months of 2020, versus 945,726 visitors (-51.3%) in the first eight months of 2019. For the first eight months of 2021, total visitor spending was $828.7 million, a decrease of 37.4 percent from $1.32 billion in the first eight months of 2019.

Hawaii Island: There were 119,932 visitors to Hawaii Island in August 2021, compared to 3,683 visitors in August 2020, versus 157,544 visitors in August 2019. Visitor spending was $187.2 million, down 3.1 percent from $193.1 million in August 2019.

The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 32,195 visitors in August 2021, compared to 4,212 visitors in August 2020, versus 33,989 visitors in August 2019.

Through the first eight months of 2021, there were 755,166 visitors to Hawaii Island compared to 403,331 visitors (+87.2%) through year-to-date 2020, versus 1,211,805 visitors (-37.7%) in the first eight months of 2019. Total visitor spending was $1.11 billion for the first eight months of 2021, a drop of 29.6 percent from $1.57 billion in the first eight months of 2019.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii:

U.S. West: There were 4,805 scheduled flights with 955,397 seats in August 2021, compared to 741 flights with 153,781 seats in August 2020, versus 3,895 flights with 779,414 seats in August 2019.

In August 2021, air service resumed from Anchorage (4,032 seats), Las Vegas (45,706), Long Beach (27,118), Phoenix (58,290), Salt Lake City (11,466) and San Jose (63,575). There was new service from Ontario (5,859) and Santa Ana (3,906); and increased service from Denver (40,095, +553.9%), Los Angeles (284,593, +499.3%), Oakland (54,474, +402.1%), Portland (26,716, +356.0%), Sacramento (24,438 +317.1%), San Diego (63,690, +424.0%) San Francisco (131,853, +269.2%) and Seattle (109,586, +268.6%) compared to August 2020.

U.S. East: There were 531 scheduled flights with 144,446 seats in August 2021. Most flights from the U.S. East were suspended in August 2020 except for limited service from Chicago (13 flights and 2,847 seats) and Dallas (31 flights and 8,835 seats). There were 398 flights with 112,001 seats in August 2019.

In August 2021, air service resumed from Atlanta (9,083 seats), Boston (6,116), Houston (8,556), Minneapolis (6,153), New York (JFK) (8,618), Newark (10,780), and Washington, D.C. (7,440). There was new service from Austin (3,058), Charlotte (8,463) and Orlando (3,058) and increased service from Chicago (31,349 +1,001.1%) and Dallas (41,772, +372.8%).

Japan: There were 43 scheduled flights with 11,214 seats in August 2021. There was very limited air service from Japan (3 flights and 558 seats) in August 2020. In comparison, there were 666 scheduled flights with 179,764 seats in August 2019.

In August 2021, air service resumed from Osaka (1,112 seats), Tokyo-Haneda (4,010) and Tokyo-Narita (6,092).

Canada: There were 36 scheduled flights with 6,154 seats in August 2021. There were no flights from Canada in August 2020. There were 93 scheduled flights and 17,391 seats in August 2019.

Oceania: Air service to Hawaii from Oceania has been suspended since April 2020. There were 133 scheduled flights and 40,560 seats in August 2019.

Other Asia: In August 2021, there were 13 scheduled flights with 3,614 seats from Seoul, Korea. There were no flights from Other Asia in August 2020. In August 2019, there were 151 scheduled flights and 47,048 seats from Other Asia, with service from Beijing (2,607 seats), Seoul (32,579), Shanghai (7,884), and Taipei (3,978).

Other Markets: Direct flights to Hawaii from most routes continued to be suspended in August 2021, except for service from Guam (30 flights and 10,500 seats) and limited service from Manila (3 flights and 927 seats). In August 2020, there were flights from Guam (31 flights and 11,284 seats) and from Manila (2 flights and 618 seats). In August 2019, there was service from Apia (5 flights, 736 seats), Christmas Island (4 flights, 488 seats), Guam (31 flights, 11,284 seats), Majuro (17 flights, 2,822 seats), Manila (21 flights, 6,489 seats), Nadi (4 flights, 530 seats), Pago Pago (13 flights, 3,614 seats) and Papeete (5 flights, 1,390 seats).

In the first eight months of 2021, there were 32,347 trans-Pacific flights and 6,663,513 seats, compared to 17,566 flights and 3,898,808 seats in the first eight months of 2020, versus 41,879 flights and 9,217,268 seats in the first eight months of 2019.

Cruise Ship Visitors:

There were no cruise ship activities during the first eight months of 2021.

In comparison, 22,913 visitors came by air to board the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship; and 30,185 visitors entered Hawaii on 18 out-of-state cruise ships from January to mid-March 2020, just prior to the CDC’s “No Sail Order” that was enforced from March 14 to November 1, 2020.

In the first eight months of 2019, there were 86,188 visitors who flew to Hawaii and boarded the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship; and 77,035 visitors came to Hawaii by way of 37 out-of-state cruise ships.

Statement by DBEDT Director Mike McCartney:

Although we are not at 2019 visitor and expenditure levels, we are seeing increases in the August recovery rate at 78 percent in terms of arrivals and 90.8 percent in terms of visitor expenditures when compared with August 2019. Visitors who came in August stayed longer (9.07 vs 8.46 days) and spent more on a per person per day basis ($208.9 vs. $191.7) as compared with the same month in 2019.

We are happy to see flights from Canada increase significantly in August (from two flights in July to 36 flights in August) due to the resumption of Air Canada flights from Vancouver to Oahu and Maui. Visitor count from Canada reached 6,154 in August and was the highest since the breakout of COVID-19 in March 2020. In August, air seats from the U.S. mainland were 23.2 percent higher than those a year ago while air seats from international destinations were only 11 percent of what they were a year ago.

We expect tourism to be slowing down in September and October, but recovery will accelerate in November. The easing of the international travel restrictions by the Federal government and effective in November will help bring more international visitors to our state. We expect total visitor arrivals for the year will be at 6.8 million (65 percent recovery from 2019) and visitor expenditures at $12.2 billion (68.5 percent recovery from 2019).

Statement by Hawaii Tourism Authority President and CEO John De Fries:

The August 2021 results showed that total visitor spending and visitor arrivals continued to steadily improve on the strength of the domestic travel market. However, until the international travel market returns, Hawaii will not reach the pre-pandemic levels of higher visitor spending that is essential to the state’s economy. It is also important to remember that tourism recovery is non-linear, meaning it ebbs and flows, and softening is anticipated for the traditionally slower fall shoulder season.

Final 2020 Statistics: The 2020 visitor data presented in this news release are the final numbers and reflect updated immigration statistics from the U.S. Department of Commerce, National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO), updated airfare statistics from the DIIO Mi. airline database (DIIO) and final reports from airlines and cruise ships.

2020 final visitor statistics and the 2020 Annual Visitor Research Report have been posted at: hawaiitourismauthority.org/research/annual-visitor-research-reports

1/ Comparative August 2020 and year-to-date August 2020 visitor spending statistics were not available, as there was no Departure Survey fielding between April through October 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

2/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day. 3/ Visitor spending statistics for January – July 2021 have been revised.

AUGUST 2021 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2021P 2020 % change 2021P YTD 2020 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 1,368.4 N/A N/A 7,978.8 ¹ N/A N/A Total by air 1,368.4 N/A N/A 7,978.8 N/A N/A U.S. Total 1,292.2 N/A N/A 7,631.5 N/A N/A U.S. West 810.0 N/A N/A 4,958.8 N/A N/A U.S. East 482.2 N/A N/A 2,672.7 N/A N/A Japan 9.5 N/A N/A 48.4 N/A N/A Canada 14.7 N/A N/A 44.4 N/A N/A All Others 52.0 N/A N/A 254.5 N/A N/A Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 11.5 N/A TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,549,353 701,388 833.8 42,207,629 21,601,778 95.4 Total by air 6,549,353 701,388 833.8 42,207,629 21,458,799 96.7 U.S. Total 6,166,698 627,608 882.6 40,430,413 15,414,531 162.3 U.S. West 4,007,267 390,880 925.2 27,010,653 9,369,994 188.3 U.S. East 2,159,430 236,728 812.2 13,419,760 6,044,538 122.0 Japan 46,828 7,958 488.5 226,279 1,686,320 -86.6 Canada 77,518 6,538 1,085.7 253,156 2,103,029 -88.0 All Others 258,309 59,285 335.7 1,297,781 2,254,918 -42.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 0 142,979 N/A VISITOR ARRIVALS 722,393 23,356 2,992.9 4,353,794 2,192,803 98.5 Total by air 722,393 23,356 2,992.9 4,353,794 2,162,619 101.3 U.S. Total 692,305 20,859 3,219.0 4,217,574 1,496,403 181.8 U.S. West 469,181 13,190 3,457.1 2,913,707 957,826 204.2 U.S. East 223,124 7,668 2,809.7 1,303,867 538,578 142.1 Japan 3,005 334 799.4 13,271 286,716 -95.4 Canada 6,154 102 5,926.1 13,586 158,965 -91.5 All Others 20,929 2,061 915.3 109,363 220,534 -50.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 0 30,185 N/A AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 211,269 22,625 833.8 173,694 88,532 96.2 Total by air 211,269 22,625 833.8 173,694 87,946 97.5 U.S. Total 198,926 20,245 882.6 166,380 63,174 163.4 U.S. West 129,267 12,609 925.2 111,155 38,402 189.5 U.S. East 69,659 7,636 812.2 55,225 24,773 122.9 Japan 1,511 257 488.5 931 6,911 -86.5 Canada 2,501 211 1,085.7 1,042 8,619 -87.9 All Others 8,333 1,912 335.7 5,341 9,241 -42.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 0 586 N/A AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.07 30.03 -69.8 9.69 9.85 -1.6 Total by air 9.07 30.03 -69.8 9.69 9.92 -2.3 U.S. Total 8.91 30.09 -70.4 9.59 10.30 -6.9 U.S. West 8.54 29.63 -71.2 9.27 9.78 -5.2 U.S. East 9.68 30.87 -68.6 10.29 11.22 -8.3 Japan 15.58 23.81 -34.6 17.05 5.88 189.9 Canada 12.60 64.02 -80.3 18.63 13.23 40.8 All Others 12.34 28.76 -57.1 11.87 10.22 16.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.00 0.00 N/A 0.00 4.74 N/A PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 208.9 N/A N/A 189.0 ¹ N/A N/A Total by air 208.9 N/A N/A 189.0 N/A N/A U.S. Total 209.5 N/A N/A 188.8 N/A N/A U.S. West 202.1 N/A N/A 183.6 N/A N/A U.S. East 223.3 N/A N/A 199.2 N/A N/A Japan 202.0 N/A N/A 213.9 N/A N/A Canada 189.5 N/A N/A 175.6 N/A N/A All Others 201.4 N/A N/A 196.1 N/A N/A Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 80.6 N/A PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 1,894.2 N/A N/A 1,832.6 ¹ N/A N/A Total by air 1,894.2 N/A N/A 1,832.6 N/A N/A U.S. Total 1,866.5 N/A N/A 1,809.4 N/A N/A U.S. West 1,726.5 N/A N/A 1,701.9 N/A N/A U.S. East 2,160.9 N/A N/A 2,049.8 N/A N/A Japan 3,148.1 N/A N/A 3,647.8 N/A N/A Canada 2,387.4 N/A N/A 3,271.6 N/A N/A All Others 2,485.9 N/A N/A 2,327.3 N/A N/A Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 382.0 N/A

AUGUST 2021 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (2021 vs. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2021P 2019 % change 2021P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,368.4 1,502.9 -8.9 7,978.8 ¹ 12,055.8 -33.8 Total by air 1,368.4 1,502.9 -8.9 7,978.8 12,026.9 -33.7 U.S. Total 1,292.2 958.4 34.8 7,631.5 7,984.9 -4.4 U.S. West 810.0 579.3 39.8 4,958.8 4,685.8 5.8 U.S. East 482.2 379.1 27.2 2,672.7 3,299.0 -19.0 Japan 9.5 236.9 -96.0 48.4 1,455.9 -96.7 Canada 14.7 57.2 -74.3 44.4 750.1 -94.1 All Others 52.0 250.3 -79.2 254.5 1,836.0 -86.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 29.0 N/A TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,549,353 7,840,392 -16.5 42,207,629 61,961,974 -31.9 Total by air 6,549,353 7,840,392 -16.5 42,207,629 61,611,155 -31.5 U.S. Total 6,166,698 5,302,796 16.3 40,430,413 42,851,073 -5.6 U.S. West 4,007,267 3,460,125 15.8 27,010,653 27,089,212 -0.3 U.S. East 2,159,430 1,842,671 17.2 13,419,760 15,761,860 -14.9 Japan 46,828 1,037,198 -95.5 226,279 6,121,180 -96.3 Canada 77,518 321,101 -75.9 253,156 4,510,009 -94.4 All Others 258,309 1,179,296 -78.1 1,297,781 8,128,894 -84.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 0 350,820 N/A VISITOR ARRIVALS 722,393 926,417 -22.0 4,353,794 7,092,809 -38.6 Total by air 722,393 926,417 -22.0 4,353,794 7,015,773 -37.9 U.S. Total 692,305 620,409 11.6 4,217,574 4,771,257 -11.6 U.S. West 469,181 420,750 11.5 2,913,707 3,141,739 -7.3 U.S. East 223,124 199,659 11.8 1,303,867 1,629,517 -20.0 Japan 3,005 160,728 -98.1 13,271 1,029,549 -98.7 Canada 6,154 28,672 -78.5 13,586 371,146 -96.3 All Others 20,929 116,608 -82.1 109,363 843,822 -87.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 0 77,036 N/A AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 211,269 252,916 -16.5 173,694 254,988 -31.9 Total by air 211,269 252,916 -16.5 173,694 253,544 -31.5 U.S. Total 198,926 171,058 16.3 166,380 176,342 -5.6 U.S. West 129,267 111,617 15.8 111,155 111,478 -0.3 U.S. East 69,659 59,441 17.2 55,225 64,864 -14.9 Japan 1,511 33,458 -95.5 931 25,190 -96.3 Canada 2,501 10,358 -75.9 1,042 18,560 -94.4 All Others 8,333 38,042 -78.1 5,341 33,452 -84.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 0 1,444 N/A AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.07 8.46 7.1 9.69 8.74 11.0 Total by air 9.07 8.46 7.1 9.69 8.78 10.4 U.S. Total 8.91 8.55 4.2 9.59 8.98 6.7 U.S. West 8.54 8.22 3.9 9.27 8.62 7.5 U.S. East 9.68 9.23 4.9 10.29 9.67 6.4 Japan 15.58 6.45 141.5 17.05 5.95 186.8 Canada 12.60 11.20 12.5 18.63 12.15 53.3 All Others 12.34 10.11 22.0 11.87 9.63 23.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.00 0.00 N/A 0.00 4.55 N/A PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 208.9 191.7 9.0 189.0 ¹ 194.6 -2.8 Total by air 208.9 191.7 9.0 189.0 195.2 -3.2 U.S. Total 209.5 180.7 15.9 188.8 186.3 1.3 U.S. West 202.1 167.4 20.7 183.6 173.0 6.1 U.S. East 223.3 205.7 8.5 199.2 209.3 -4.8 Japan 202.0 228.4 -11.6 213.9 237.8 -10.1 Canada 189.5 178.2 6.4 175.6 166.3 5.6 All Others 201.4 212.2 -5.1 196.1 225.9 -13.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 82.6 N/A PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 1,894.2 1,622.2 16.8 1,832.6 ¹ 1,699.7 7.8 Total by air 1,894.2 1,622.2 16.8 1,832.6 1,714.3 6.9 U.S. Total 1,866.5 1,544.8 20.8 1,809.4 1,673.5 8.1 U.S. West 1,726.5 1,376.9 25.4 1,701.9 1,491.5 14.1 U.S. East 2,160.9 1,898.7 13.8 2,049.8 2,024.5 1.2 Japan 3,148.1 1,474.1 113.6 3,647.8 1,414.1 158.0 Canada 2,387.4 1,995.5 19.6 3,271.6 2,021.1 61.9 All Others 2,485.9 2,146.4 15.8 2,327.3 2,175.8 7.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 376.0 N/A

AUGUST 2021 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2021P 2020 % change 2021P YTD 2020 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 1,368.4 N/A N/A 7,978.8 ¹ N/A N/A Total by air 1,368.4 N/A N/A 7,978.8 N/A N/A Oahu 623.1 N/A N/A 3,481.9 N/A N/A Maui 389.1 N/A N/A 2,483.6 N/A N/A Molokai 1.6 N/A N/A 14.3 N/A N/A Lanai 13.0 N/A N/A 64.8 N/A N/A Kauai 154.4 N/A N/A 828.7 N/A N/A Hawaii Island 187.2 N/A N/A 1,105.5 N/A N/A Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 11.5 N/A TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,549,353 701,388 833.8 42,207,629 21,601,778 95.4 Total by air 6,549,353 701,388 833.8 42,207,629 21,458,799 96.7 Oahu 2,853,595 455,805 526.1 17,778,047 9,881,673 79.9 Maui 1,865,790 66,381 2,710.7 13,052,875 5,445,507 139.7 Molokai 13,678 1,434 853.9 111,874 88,134 26.9 Lanai 26,593 1,033 2,474.1 148,139 61,355 141.4 Kauai 791,662 46,169 1,614.7 4,056,328 2,339,711 73.4 Hawaii Island 998,036 130,566 664.4 7,060,367 3,642,420 93.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 0 142,979 N/A VISITOR ARRIVALS 722,393 23,356 2,992.9 4,353,794 2,192,803 98.5 Total by air 722,393 23,356 2,992.9 4,353,794 2,162,619 101.3 Oahu 369,870 16,917 2,086.4 2,143,397 1,268,669 68.9 Maui 232,208 2,453 9,366.2 1,499,078 612,025 144.9 Molokai 2,596 109 2,287.7 16,093 14,884 8.1 Lanai 5,616 81 6,849.2 29,500 15,128 95.0 Kauai 98,663 1,342 7,251.4 460,332 285,668 61.1 Hawaii Island 119,932 3,683 3,156.3 755,166 403,331 87.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 0 30,185 N/A AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 211,269 22,625 833.8 173,694 88,532 96.2 Total by air 211,269 22,625 833.8 173,694 87,946 97.5 Oahu 92,051 14,703 526.1 73,161 40,499 80.6 Maui 60,187 2,141 2,710.7 53,716 22,318 140.7 Molokai 441 46 853.9 460 361 27.5 Lanai 858 33 2,474.1 610 251 142.4 Kauai 25,537 1,489 1,614.7 16,693 9,589 74.1 Hawaii Island 32,195 4,212 664.4 29,055 14,928 94.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 0 586 N/A AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.07 30.03 -69.8 9.69 9.85 -1.6 Total by air 9.07 30.03 -69.8 9.69 9.92 -2.3 Oahu 7.72 26.94 -71.4 8.29 7.79 6.5 Maui 8.03 27.06 -70.3 8.71 8.90 -2.1 Molokai 5.27 13.19 -60.0 6.95 5.92 17.4 Lanai 4.74 12.78 -63.0 5.02 4.06 23.8 Kauai 8.02 34.40 -76.7 8.81 8.19 7.6 Hawaii Island 8.32 35.45 -76.5 9.35 9.03 3.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.00 0.00 N/A 0.00 4.74 N/A PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 208.9 N/A N/A 189.0 ¹ N/A N/A Total by air 208.9 N/A N/A 189.0 N/A N/A Oahu 218.4 N/A N/A 195.9 N/A N/A Maui 208.5 N/A N/A 190.3 N/A N/A Molokai 114.1 N/A N/A 127.9 N/A N/A Lanai 490.5 N/A N/A 437.6 N/A N/A Kauai 195.1 N/A N/A 204.3 N/A N/A Hawaii Island 187.5 N/A N/A 156.6 N/A N/A Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 80.6 N/A PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 1,894.2 N/A N/A 1,832.6 ¹ N/A N/A Total by air 1,894.2 N/A N/A 1,832.6 N/A N/A Oahu 1,684.7 N/A N/A 1,624.5 N/A N/A Maui 1,675.5 N/A N/A 1,656.7 N/A N/A Molokai 601.2 N/A N/A 889.2 N/A N/A Lanai 2,322.8 N/A N/A 2,197.5 N/A N/A Kauai 1,565.3 N/A N/A 1,800.2 N/A N/A Hawaii Island 1,560.5 N/A N/A 1,463.9 N/A N/A Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 382.0 N/A

AUGUST 2021 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS (2021 vs. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2021P 2019 % change 2021P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,368.4 1,502.9 -8.9 7,978.8 ¹ 12,055.8 -33.8 Total by air 1,368.4 1,502.9 -8.9 7,978.8 12,026.9 -33.7 Oahu 623.1 732.0 -14.9 3,481.9 5,506.0 -36.8 Maui 389.1 404.7 -3.9 2,483.6 3,517.5 -29.4 Molokai 1.6 1.7 -8.7 14.3 23.2 -38.3 Lanai 13.0 12.4 5.3 64.8 86.3 -24.9 Kauai 154.4 159.0 -2.9 828.7 1,324.0 -37.4 Hawaii Island 187.2 193.1 -3.1 1,105.5 1,569.9 -29.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 29.0 N/A TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,549,353 7,840,392 -16.5 42,207,629 61,961,974 -31.9 Total by air 6,549,353 7,840,392 -16.5 42,207,629 61,611,155 -31.5 Oahu 2,853,595 3,912,374 -27.1 17,778,047 28,791,511 -38.3 Maui 1,865,790 2,001,157 -6.8 13,052,875 16,618,154 -21.5 Molokai 13,678 16,226 -15.7 111,874 186,586 -40.0 Lanai 26,593 24,158 10.1 148,139 182,941 -19.0 Kauai 791,662 832,813 -4.9 4,056,328 7,011,474 -42.1 Hawaii Island 998,036 1,053,664 -5.3 7,060,367 8,820,489 -20.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 0 350,820 N/A VISITOR ARRIVALS 722,393 926,417 -22.0 4,353,794 7,092,809 -38.6 Total by air 722,393 926,417 -22.0 4,353,794 7,015,773 -37.9 Oahu 369,870 575,070 -35.7 2,143,397 4,199,292 -49.0 Maui 232,208 273,638 -15.1 1,499,078 2,104,005 -28.8 Molokai 2,596 4,860 -46.6 16,093 42,762 -62.4 Lanai 5,616 7,739 -27.4 29,500 59,522 -50.4 Kauai 98,663 120,030 -17.8 460,332 945,726 -51.3 Hawaii Island 119,932 157,544 -23.9 755,166 1,211,805 -37.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 0 77,036 N/A AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 211,269 252,916 -16.5 173,694 254,988 -31.9 Total by air 211,269 252,916 -16.5 173,694 253,544 -31.5 Oahu 92,051 126,206 -27.1 73,161 118,484 -38.3 Maui 60,187 64,553 -6.8 53,716 68,387 -21.5 Molokai 441 523 -15.7 460 768 -40.0 Lanai 858 779 10.1 610 753 -19.0 Kauai 25,537 26,865 -4.9 16,693 28,854 -42.1 Hawaii Island 32,195 33,989 -5.3 29,055 36,298 -20.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 0 1,444 N/A AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.07 8.46 7.1 9.69 8.74 11.0 Total by air 9.07 8.46 7.1 9.69 8.78 10.4 Oahu 7.72 6.80 13.4 8.29 6.86 21.0 Maui 8.03 7.31 9.9 8.71 7.90 10.2 Molokai 5.27 3.34 57.8 6.95 4.36 59.3 Lanai 4.74 3.12 51.7 5.02 3.07 63.4 Kauai 8.02 6.94 15.6 8.81 7.41 18.9 Hawaii Island 8.32 6.69 24.4 9.35 7.28 28.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.00 0.00 N/A 0.00 4.55 N/A PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 208.9 191.7 9.0 189.0 ¹ 194.6 -2.8 Total by air 208.9 191.7 9.0 189.0 195.2 -3.2 Oahu 218.4 187.1 16.7 195.9 191.2 2.4 Maui 208.5 202.2 3.1 190.3 211.7 -10.1 Molokai 114.1 105.3 8.3 127.9 124.3 2.9 Lanai 490.5 512.8 -4.4 437.6 471.9 -7.3 Kauai 195.1 190.9 2.2 204.3 188.8 8.2 Hawaii Island 187.5 183.2 2.4 156.6 178.0 -12.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 82.6 N/A PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 1,894.2 1,622.2 16.8 1,832.6 ¹ 1,699.7 7.8 Total by air 1,894.2 1,622.2 16.8 1,832.6 1,714.3 6.9 Oahu 1,684.7 1,273.0 32.3 1,624.5 1,311.2 23.9 Maui 1,675.5 1,478.9 13.3 1,656.7 1,671.8 -0.9 Molokai 601.2 351.7 70.9 889.2 542.2 64.0 Lanai 2,322.8 1,600.8 45.1 2,197.5 1,450.3 51.5 Kauai 1,565.3 1,324.7 18.2 1,800.2 1,400.0 28.6 Hawaii Island 1,560.5 1,225.4 27.4 1,463.9 1,295.5 13.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 376.0 N/A

