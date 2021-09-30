Northtale releases new single ‘Only Human’
Kick off pre-order for their upcoming album “Eternal Flame”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
In August 2019, power metal newcomers NORTHTALE released their successful first album "Welcome To Paradise". After their debut show at SABATON OPEN AIR in Sweden followed by shows in Japan, the band underwent a lineup change and after months of auditions, the new vocalist, Guilherme Hirose from Sao Paolo, Brazil was chosen.
Now, after releasing several re-recorded songs from "Welcome To Paradise" with Guilherme on vocals, the band finally announces their new album, “Eternal Flame”, which is set to be released in November 12th via Nuclear Blast. Produced by Dennis Ward (PINK CREAM 69, UNISONIC), the album features 12 brand new tracks and a whole range of new influences, from thrash metal, classical citations, and Brazilian traditional music, all fused into NORTHTALE's own brand of melodic power metal.
Guitarist Bill Hudson comments: "The time has come! After almost two years of hard work, a lineup change, and a global pandemic, we’re very happy to tell you we’re releasing our new album, “Eternal Flame”.
Our friends at Nuclear Blast have picked 'Only Human' as the first single. A short, straight-to-the-point Power Metal track packed with every element that makes up our music. Sonically, it’ll sound very familiar to the fans. Lyrically, it talks about the moment we’re living in, where power structures are starting to crumble and people are rising up to what they believe in, in search of evolution. But we also make mistakes, and that’s exactly what makes us human. We learn by trial and error and become wiser that way.
I know it sounds cliché, but this album is very superior to our debut. Also, I got some of my amazing friends to guest on it! I simply cannot wait to hear everyone’s reaction.
For now, enjoy 'Only Human' and we're looking forward to meeting everyone this winter in Europe with UNLEASH THE ARCHERS and STRIKER."
“Eternal Flame” features guest appearances from legendary icon Kai Hansen (HELLOWEEN/GAMMA RAY), his son Tim Kanoa Hansen (INDUCTION), Jonas Heidgert (DRAGONLAND), and Mary Zimmer (HELION PRIME).
The album artwork was created by Gustavo Sazes (MACHINE HEAD, AMARANTHE, KAMELOT)
Tracklist:
1 - Only Human
2 - Wings of Salvation
3 - Future Calls (feat. Tim and Kai Hansen)
4 - The Land of Mystic Rites
5 - Midnight Bells
6 - Eternal Flame
7 - In The Name of God
8 - Ride The Storm
9 - King of Your Illusion
10 - Judas Be My Guide (IRON MAIDEN cover feat. Jonas Heidgert)
11 - Nature’s Revenge
12 - Ivy (Outro)
Pre-order "Eternal Flame" here: https://bfan.link/eternal-flame
NORTHTALE is an international five-piece Power Metal band that was formed in 2017 by guitarist Bill Hudson (DORO, TSO, ex-U.D.O), who was initially writing songs for a solo album. Drummer Patrick Johansson (ex-Yngwie Malmsteen/W.A.S.P), keyboardist Jimmy Pitts, bassist Mikael Planefeldt and former singer Christian Eriksson (ex-TWILIGHT FORCE) joined during the demo stages when a decision was made to turn the project into a full-time band. The groups’ debut album, “Welcome To Paradise” was released in August 2019 via Nuclear Blast to very high international acclaim and great reviews on the specialized media worldwide.
In the Summer of 2020, the band chose its new vocalist, Guilherme Hirose, after a worldwide search that included 40 candidates from 11 different countries.
NORTHTALE is:
Guilherme Hirose | vocals
Bill Hudson | guitars
Mikael Planefeldt | bass
Patrick Johansson | drums
Jimmy Pitts | keyboard
More info:
www.northtale.net
www.Instagram.com/northtaleofficial
www.Facebook.com/northtaleofficial
www.Twitter.com/northtaleonline
Damaris Hoffman
Hoffman & Obrian Marketing
+1 310-402-2320
press@hoffmanobrian.com.br
Watch the clip for 'Only Human' here: