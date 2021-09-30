BM2 Freight Services, Inc. Doubles its footprint in Northern Kentucky and is actively seeking candidates.
BM2 Freight Services, Inc. will expand its office headquarters in Covington, KY, to accommodate its continued growth in the third-party logistics industry.
BM2 Freight Services, Inc. will expand its office in the Rivercenter Building located in Covington, KY, to accommodate its continued growth in the third-party logistics industry. The company currently occupies 7,186 square feet on the 5th floor. The expansion will allow the company to occupy the whole 5th floor and add 9,059 square footage. This will more than double the current office size and make the total 16,246 square feet. The expansion is in line with our company growth as we plan to expand our market share.
The goal of the expansion is to accommodate the 36 new employees the company has already hired for the year 2021 and to have space for new team members while the company continues to recruit to hire an additional 50 employees in the future. In addition, the company is investing in its talent pool in all areas of the business, from sales to corporate support. "We pride ourselves on building careers through culture as our people are the core of who we are and what we do," said Principals Kevin Ball, Matthew Mason, and Jeff Mason
"We continue to focus on doing the right thing every time, which has resulted in increased business from our current customers and creating new partnerships," said BM2 Freight Services, Inc. Principals Kevin Ball, Matthew Mason, and Jeff Mason
The Covington, KY office serves as the company's corporate headquarters. The company also has offices located in Chicago and Nashville. Construction of the new office space is already underway and is expected to be completed by November 2021.
About BM2 Freight: Family-owned and operated since 2008, BM2 Freight is dedicated to providing strategic transportation solutions to customers throughout North America by connecting them with a network of over 3,000 reliable carriers. Service. Communication. Integrity. It's that simple.
