WYDOT to begin work on U.S. Highway 14 Ranchester Bridge

Sheridan, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation Commission recently awarded the Joint Venture of Reiman Corp. and High Country Construction a $12.5 million bid for pavement work and bridge replacement on U.S. Highway 14 near Ranchester.

This project will replace the existing bridge over the BNSF railroad located on the east end of the town of Ranchester with a new structure and rehabilitate the existing roadway from the I-90 Interchange to Coffeen Street. 

Scheduled to be completed in two phases, Reiman Corp will begin Phase I the first week of October with building the new eastbound lane of the bridge structure.   During this phase, there will be minimal impacts to traffic.

Phase II is scheduled to begin early next spring at which time traffic will shift to the newly constructed eastbound lane. The single lane of traffic will be controlled by a traffic signal at both ends of the project.

Once the bridge is complete, High Country Construction will begin the pavement rehabilitation utilizing the crack and seat techniques with an asphalt overlay.

The crack and seat technique is a method by which contractors break down the existing concrete pavement into one and a half to two foot pieces and firmly seats the pieces into the subgrade prior to overlaying with asphalt.

This project is scheduled to be completed by October 31, 2022.

 

  U.S. Highway 14 Ranchester Bridge

WYDOT to begin work on U.S. Highway 14 Ranchester Bridge

