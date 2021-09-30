iS5 Communications Inc. Announces Technology Integration with Forescout eyeInspect

iS5 Communications + Forescout Network architecture with RAPTOR's and Forescout, eyeInspect running on the iROC module

The newly released technology solution includes the integration of Forescout eyeInspect with iS5Com's RAPTOR platform.

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iS5 Communications Inc. (“iS5Com”) today announced a new technology integration with Forescout Technologies, Inc., the leader in Enterprise of Things security, to help organizations detect cyber and operational technology (OT) threats while maintaining resiliency of their OT environments without performance impact or network upgrades.

iS5Com’s RAPTOR® iMX350 & iMX950 Models integrate with Forescout eyeInspect, which provides in-depth device visibility for OT networks and enables effective, real-time management of a full range of operational and cyber risks. The RAPTOR is an intelligent cybersecure hardware running the iBiome® OS, an all-encompassing operating system that supports L2/L3 switching and routing on a single platform. The joint solution enables iS5Com customers to deploy OT device visibility and network monitoring capabilities much faster and without requiring additional hardware.

The combination of Forescout eyeInspect with iS5Com’s RAPTOR platform will provide real-time monitoring of IP and serial devices, including HMIs, SCADA, PLCs, controllers, sensors, meters, and I/O. The solution helps identify ICS/OT-specific threats and enable threat containment and remediation by eliminating blind spots from newly connected and rogue devices.

“IT and OT networks are increasingly becoming interconnected, resulting in increased risks at the largest organizations around the world,” said iS5Com’s Founder, President & CEO, Clive Dias. “iS5Com’s integration with Forescout’s market leading technology is the right step forward so we can help our customers to quickly detect and contain OT threats. We are excited to offer this solution to our customers on RAPTOR.”

To learn more about the joint solution, contact us at info@is5com.com or visit https://is5com.com/contact/ to speak to your regional sales representative.

About iS5 Communications Inc.

iS5 Communications Inc. is a global provider of integrated services and solutions, and manufacturer of intelligent Industrial Ethernet products. Our products are designed to meet the stringent demand requirements of utility sub-stations, roadside transportation, rail, and industrial applications. iS5Com’s services and products are key enablers of advanced technology implementation such as the Smart Grid, Intelligent Transportation Systems, Intelligent Oil Field, and Internet of Things. All products have the ability to transmit data efficiently without the loss of any packets under harsh environments and EMI conditions.

