NDA seeking Farm2Food Accelerator participants

Launch a new food or beverage product or enhance an existing product

to exchange ideas and meet peers in other states.

Connect with a community of women farmers, food entrepreneurs and food experts

Connect with a community of women farmers, food entrepreneurs and food experts to exchange ideas and meet peers in other states.

Gain knowledge and tools related to food safety, product development , marketing and more

“This is a great opportunity for Nevada producers and entrepreneurs,” said NDA Agricultural Literacy Coordinator Amber Smyer. “This program will support women in small-scale businesses to grow their operations, develop new business strategies and increase their chance of success.

An information session will be held virtually in advance of the program, on S Oct. 6, 2021 from 4-5 p.m.

Interested individuals can register for the session and apply for the program at f2faccelerator.org/nv-program.