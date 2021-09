Iconic Chuck’s Vintage Celebrates New York City Flagship Retail Store Debut

Chuck’s Vintage comes to Manhattan ©Chuck's Vintage Madeline Cammarata ©Chuck's Vintage Chuck’s Vintage Raw Denim Jeans ©Chuck’s Vintage

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The iconic California-based Chuck’s Vintage is bringing classic style to Manhattan with a grand celebration honoring the legacy of the brand.On Thursday, September 30, 2021, invited guests will toast the arrival of Chuck’s Vintage at a private party at Classic Cars of Manhattan. Notable VIP attendees will gather at Pier 76 for a night of old-school fun and modern twists that will mix the time-honored vibes of the brand with edgy New York City fashion tones. There will also be special live entertainment from DJ Lee Kalt and vocalist Xandra K.The festivities will toast the soon to open flagship retail outlet, as well as the illustrious career of Chuck’s Vintage founder, Madeline Cammarata. Hailing from a fashion background as a renowned model, Madeline found a powerful niche in the world of denim. Her style sensibilities provided an instrumental foundation for fabric development with powerful brands like 7 For All Mankind.In 2006, she started Chuck’s Vintage, which overnight became a true American original. Her abundant collection became treasured wear for celebrities and business elites from Steve Jobs to famous musicians such as Dolly Parton, Robert Plant, Morrisey and more. From the famous to just pure classic style lovers, they have all at one point crossed the threshold of Chuck’s Vintage in the California hotspot shop - where even once a world-renowned denim archivist saw fit to entrust Madeline with millions of dollars’ worth of collectible denim that she proudly sold.Vinnie Cammarata, husband of the Chuck’s Vintage creator who passed from a sudden illness, will help host the party that will pay tribute to both Madeline and the iconic business. James DiPrima, who is the business proprietor and Current CEO of GreenStream, will also be in attendance.“This is our way of not only keeping Madeline’s legacy alive, but also growing the brand that she grew from the ground up and made a sensation worldwide,” stated DiPrima in a recent interview with Social Life Magazine. “I and everyone who knew and worked with Madeline want to share her passion and innovation with everyone.”The soiree will celebrate the new store’s collection of vintage denim that has to be seen to be believed. The blue jeans in the Upper East Side location will range from Strongholds found in the California Gold Rush mines to World War II-Era Levi’s, Lees, and Wranglers, as well as 1960’s ladies high-waisted and groovy deadstock Levi’s bells. Chuck’s will also showcase the founder’s sampling of vintage American workwear: rugged military and work boots, buttery leather bomber jackets, and soft, perfectly worn-in vintage 70’s rock tees. Classic American Cool.Setting up its new flagship retail outlet in North America's premier luxury district, Chuck’s Vintage will soon become a New York City favorite place to shop for time-honored clothing. Doors will open officially in October at 173 East 91st Street, Basement, New York, NY 10128.Plans to reopen a new store in California will follow in 2022.For more information, please visit chucksvintage.com About Chuck’s Vintage:Chuck’s Vintage was founded by GSFI former CEO Madeline Cammarata (fka Madeline Harmon), who hailed from an illustrious background in fashion. Her career began as a fashion model, where she was soon discovered by the iconic and provocative fashion photographer Helmet Newton, launching Cammarata to the runways of Europe.Returning to the US, Madeline found a powerful niche in the high fashion world of denim, where she was instrumental in providing fabric development for powerful brands like 7 For All Mankind and provided thousands of pieces to celebrity and business elites from Steve Jobs to Morrisey and everywhere in between.