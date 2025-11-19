Autumn Indulgence in SoHo: Mariebelle New York Celebrates the Season in Style

Mariebelle Chocolate Logo Maribel Lieberman (Right) with Charlii Sebunya (Photo Credit: BFA / Madeleine Thomas) Mariebelle New York Chocolates (Photo Credit: BFA / Madeleine Thomas) Mariebelle New York Chocolates (Photo Credit: BFA / Madeleine Thomas)

The beloved chocolatier unveils its fall collection with an intimate SoHo soirée

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mariebelle New York welcomed the fall season with an elegant celebration at its flagship SoHo location, inviting guests to savor the new Fall Chocolate Collection inspired by the rich colors, scents, and sensations of the season.Set against the backdrop of the brand’s signature blue-and-gold salon, the evening captured the artistry and refinement that has made Mariebelle synonymous with luxury chocolate for over two decades. Guests sampled chocolates and had the chance to catch up while savoring each piece, hand-made with the brand’s distinctive designs.From the aroma of freshly poured hot chocolate to the music playing through the cocoa-scented air, the soirée embodied the warmth and sophistication of fall in New York. Attendees from the worlds of art, design, and fashion gathered to toast the new collection and enjoy conversation over cups of Mariebelle’s signature Aztec Hot Chocolate and decadent petits fours.“Chocolate has always been about storytelling,” noted Founder Maribel Lieberman. “Our fall collection celebrates craftsmanship, heritage, and the timeless joy of sharing something beautiful with others.”Notable attendees included: Maribel Lieberman, Carmen D’Alessio, Tina Radizwil, Leesa Rowland, and Irene Sichel.About: Mariebelle New YorkMarieBelle New York founder and CEO Maribel Lieberman was born and raised near the cacao fields of Honduras and, as a young girl, she made and sold sweets to the local community. She emigrated to the U.S. and studied at The Parsons School of Design where she developed her innate sensibility for luxury goods, fine food and elegant fashion, she launched her entrepreneurial career in the 1990s with Maribel Gourmet Cuisine, a catering enterprise serving high-profile clients, U.S. Diplomats, and a U.S. President. In October 2000, Maribel opened the doors of her first retail shop, Lunettes Et Chocolat. This was an eclectic boutique offering designer eyewear and handmade chocolates.Shortly after in 2001, Maribel opened MarieBelle New York in Soho. MarieBelle NY quickly gained a loyal following from local and international customers with discerning palettes. Word made it to Oprah about MarieBelle NY and her unparalleled Aztec Hot Chocolate, which she announced as one of her "favorite things.” From these beginnings. MarieBelle NY is recognized as a top chocolate house with stores in New York and Japan.For more information about MarieBelle Chocolates, visit www.mariebelle.com For corporate inquiries email: corporate@mariebelle.comIG: @mariebelleofficial | F: MarieBelleNewYork | X / T: @MarieBelleNYMarieBelle SoHo484 Broome StreetNew York, NY 10013(212) 925-6999MarieBelle at the Kitano Hotel66 Park Avenue (East 38th Street)New York, NY 10016(212) 885-7177MarieBelle at The Pierre Hotel2 East 61st StreetNew York, NY 10065(917) 204-1178

