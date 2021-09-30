Submit Release
Gov. Henry McMaster to Recognize National Manufacturing Day and S.C. Manufacturing Month

COLUMBIA, S.C.  Governor Henry McMaster will join representatives from the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance and the IFA Rotorion for a proclamation ceremony and facility tour to recognize National Manufacturing Day and South Carolina Manufacturing Month, tomorrow, Friday, October 1 at 1:00 PM. 

WHO: Governor Henry McMaster, South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance, IFA Rotorion

WHAT: Proclamation ceremony and facility tour 

WHEN: Tomorrow, Friday, October 1 at 1:00 PM

WHERE: IFA Rotorion, 479 Trade Center Parkway, Summerville, S.C. 

