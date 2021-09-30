Gov. Henry McMaster to Recognize National Manufacturing Day and S.C. Manufacturing Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will join representatives from the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance and the IFA Rotorion for a proclamation ceremony and facility tour to recognize National Manufacturing Day and South Carolina Manufacturing Month, tomorrow, Friday, October 1 at 1:00 PM.

WHO: Governor Henry McMaster, South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance, IFA Rotorion

WHAT: Proclamation ceremony and facility tour

WHEN: Tomorrow, Friday, October 1 at 1:00 PM

WHERE: IFA Rotorion, 479 Trade Center Parkway, Summerville, S.C.