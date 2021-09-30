Abaco Systems Announces Newest Rugged HPC Graphic Output Boards
EINPresswire.com/ -- Abaco Systems announced the release of both the NPN244 which is VITA 65 aligned and the NPN244S which is aligned to the SOSA™ technical standard. Both graphics output boards are rugged 6U VPX high-performance computers (HPC). The release in both form factors demonstrates Abaco’s leadership in adapting the latest GPU technologies for the rugged defense, aerospace, and industrial market sectors.
The NPN244 and the NPN244S are based on NVIDIA® Turing™ architecture and available on either the NVIDIA RTX5000™ or the NVIDIA RTX3000™ platform. These graphics output boards take full advantage of the NVIDIA GPUDirect™ RDMA to minimize latency for real-time video and data streaming, while more power sensitive applications can make use of NVIDIA’s RTX3000. Ultimately, this allows the end user to do more with less, or to just do more, with up to 18.98 TFLOPs peak performance.
The NPN244S is a part of Abaco’s roadmap of over 20 products designed to align to the SOSA standard and their wider 6U portfolio – which also includes the IPN254, SBC6511, and SWE550S. The development of both boards reflect the markets need for a products which provide the very latest in high performance GPGPU computing and graphics generation applications for our customer’s next generation systems and architectures. The ability to choose between alignment to either the VITA 65 or SOSA standard in a 6U profile increases flexibility and lowers risk.
Both boards are aimed at data-intensive digital signal processing military and civil applications – including ISR, high performance airborne radar, synthetic aperture radar, and ground moving target indicators and are supported by Abaco’s AXIS ImageFlex which enables rapid development of high-performance image processing, visualization and autonomy applications aimed at size, weight and power (SWaP) sensitive platforms.
Pete Thompson, vice president of product management for Abaco Systems, said, “Abaco’s innovative approach allowing for an end-user to choose the profile that best meets their needs ensures we can deliver a product that enables our customers to succeed in the long run. Our commitment to continually delivering the latest technology and products while expanding our portfolio maintains our position as industry leaders in the aerospace, defense, and industrial market sectors.”
More Information
NPN244 Data Sheet
NPN244S Data Sheet
About Abaco Systems
Abaco Systems is a global leader in commercial open architecture computing and rugged embedded electronics. With more than 30 years of experience in aerospace & defense, industrial, energy, medical, communications and other critical sectors, Abaco’s innovative solutions align with open standards to accelerate customer success.
Abaco Systems is a subsidiary of AMETEK, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with 2020 sales of more than $4.5 billion. www.abaco.com
Alisa Coffey - Head of Marketing
AMETEK Abaco Systems
+1 678-492-6943
