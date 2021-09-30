SBE United Launches Safe Space 1st Certification
Small Business Organization Promotes Universal Standards for Safe Space Management Certification
It is not just about businesses, it is about anyone managing space, places and relationships, safe space above all else.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the announcement of a global pandemic in March of 2020, the world will never be the same. With the new reality of mandated masks, lockdowns, social distancing and uncertainty, small businesses along with the rest of the world have struggled in ways no one could have ever imagined. Everything from the way people interacted, to the way people think, how way business was conducted.
— Steve Anderson - President SBE United
With the desire to help small businesses, Edward Henry established a non-profit organization named SmALL Business is Essential United (SBE United). With the mission of helping small businesses get the support protection and resources needed to withstand unprecedented times, the goal was to develop Universal Safe Business Practices providing businesses with a framework for effective space management. Henry admits that this business has not been easy and of making mistakes early on regarding branding. Presenting this concept to the public under the Social Distance and Compliance framework was poorly received, and although it was recognized by many as being important, it lacked the mass support needed to bring everyone together for the greater good of business continuity. With the reassessment in branding, SBE United introduces a new framework called Safe Space 1st with its official launch on November 25th 2021. Our current Partnership with Ontario Tech Institute of Technology through their Capstone Initiative, makes the future of placing Safe Space 1st possible.
Safe Space 1st commits to putting the safety of businesses, employees, and consumers above business. Defining corporate social responsibility, this framework gives small businesses the opportunity to set the highest level of standards for corporate social responsibility. SBE United has made this program free to register and ensures business safety by offering certifications in three levels; promised, confirmed and verified. The required vigilance to uphold Safe Space Management Standards is based on regional requirements as well as The Safe Space Advisory System posted on SBE United’s website Sbeunited.org.
With all proceeds going toward supporting small businesses throughout North America, SBE United’s Safe Space Shop will be launching in the month of October. Organizations and companies will be able to order floor stickers, signs, and other safe management supplies, as well as branded materials with the safe space logo matching the colors of organizations registering.
To support businesses further, starting November 25th,2021 in Oshawa Ontario, SBE United will be hosting a series of small business summits/ conferences and will be visiting 50 cities throughout North America over the next two years. The goal is to promote SmALL Business Unity, the importance of business continuity, Safe Space 1st, and to recruit champions within the community and volunteers.
Everything SBE United is doing is a massive undertaking and requires effort from everyone that cares about promoting unity and safe space to protect business. If people understand the confines of the spaces they wish to visit, people will feel safe. This is a cause that goes beyond the pandemic and is about more than just business, it is about anyone managing space and health for everyone.
Now, more than ever, we need to be about where we are going as opposed to going back to where we were before. Times have changed. Pandemic Preparedness and Safe Space Management must become the priority for business sustainability, continuity, thriving communities and healthy economies in the future. Regardless of vaccine adoption, mask mandates and regional politics, it is time for business owners to step up and take ownership of their spaces and economic sustainability.
Safe Space 1st Certification filed with Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (Canadian Intellectual Property Office) Application number: 2027145 filed May 5, 2020 under original application Social Distance Compliance, amended to Safe Space 1st on September 3, 2021.
Edward Henry
SBE United
+1 647-725-7575
