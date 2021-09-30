Argents Air Express, Ltd. expanding operations in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Argents Air Express, Ltd. (Argents), a full-service logistics solutions company, today announced plans to expand operations in Charleston County. The $400,000 investment will create 35 new jobs.

Founded in 1977, Argents provides a full suite of import, export and domestic freight services. The company’s fulfillment and distribution teams assist in shipping thousands of orders every day to both retailers and consumers.

Located at 9015 Sightline Drive in North Charleston, Argents’ expansion will increase the company’s fulfillment and distribution capabilities to service clients in the Southeast.

The expansion is expected to be completed this fall. Individuals interested in joining the Argents team should email the company at careers@argents.com.

QUOTES

“With our family being in the Lowcountry for over 25 years, we couldn’t be more excited about our expansion in the Charleston area. The continued growth of the port and access to an ever-growing pool of talent, we are confident that this facility is the perfect place to expand our full suite of logistics offerings. With the addition of this facility, our nationwide footprint will expand to over 350,000 square feet.” -Argents Air Express, Ltd. Co-Owner Tony Chiappetta

"It is a testament to our growing business community when a company chooses to grow its footprint in our state. We congratulate Argents on their decision to expand and create 35 more jobs in Charleston County, and we look forward to their continued growth.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

"When companies like Argents are able to build on their success in South Carolina, it showcases the strength of our business-friendly environment and talented workforce. We couldn't be happier for this company and their growth in Charleston County." -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Argents Air Express’ announcement is a direct reflection of the growth in the warehousing and distribution industry due to rising consumer demands. Our world-class assets continue to distinguish Charleston County as a superior place to do business.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor