ProHance presents webinar on 'Empowering the GCC Digital Workforce'

Harjiv Singh Rekhi, VP, ProHance

Hosted by Harjiv Singh Rekhi, VP & Client Partner, ProHance, the webinar was well-attended by HR leaders of enterprises and heads of shared services

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recently held webinar covered important topics that are being faced by enterprises globally world including business continuity planning, managing data security concerns while outsourcing and how to assess remote working; leveraging technologies to deliver on an integrated roadmap across HR, Business, and IT teams; how to have a predictive, engaged, and efficient remote workforce; how to effectively manage workload distribution across teams and be fully BCP ready and how software such as ProHance can enable organizations to effectively and efficiently set-up work-from-home.

The webinar was attended by Heads, VPs, and Directors of several companies including teams from finance/ HR/ operations/technology from shared services companies; transformation and delivery; companies from global business services; supplier strategy and performance; shared services transition; administration and indirect procurement.

