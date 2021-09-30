Sir Speedy in Newark, DE Named Top 10 Franchise

Sir Speedy in Newark, owned by John Riley and Alan Gardner, was recognized as one of the top 10 Sir Speedy franchises worldwide.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sir Speedy in Newark, DE recently received a sales volume award recognizing the business as one of the Top 10 in the worldwide Sir Speedy franchise network. The award is based on 2020 sales revenue and was announced at the annual Sir Speedy Convention, held July 28-31 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. This location also received a Top 25 award in the Franchise Services network. Sir Speedy in Newark is owned by John Riley and Alan Gardner and ranked ninth in the network.

“Our Top 10 franchisees are innovators who set an example of excellence for the entire network. They adopt new products and services to consistently fulfill their customers’ needs and they deliver exceptional customer service. I congratulate John and Alan for this outstanding achievement,” said Richard Lowe, president and COO of Franchise Services, Inc., parent company of Sir Speedy.

About Sir Speedy

Sir Speedy is a print, signs and marketing services provider that specializes in the creation and execution of growth-oriented solutions for small- to medium-sized businesses. For more than 50 years Sir Speedy has led the industry by offering innovative solutions that help our customers communicate better.

Through a worldwide network of independently owned and operated franchises and affiliates Sir Speedy offers robust digital and offset printing, variable printing, interior and exterior signage, direct mail and fulfillment services, finishing and binding, promotional products, graphic design, tradeshow and event marketing, and websites, including online ordering portals. Advanced solutions include integrated marketing campaigns, labels, packaging, video assistance and social media.