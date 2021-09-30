CTE Staff Data Entry and Validation Webinar

To assist those who are responsible for the important task of reporting and validating CTE staff data to the Department of Education, the DOE Data Team will be holding a webinar on Tuesday October 14th at 10am. This webinar will focus on how to report CTE staff data to the state and how to validate it.

If you are tasked with entering, editing and/or validating CTE staff data in NEO Staff you are encouraged to attend. Please follow the “Join Live” link at the time of the training to join us. Join Live

If you have any questions, comments, or concerns in regards to this webinar, please do not hesitate to contact us at the MEDMS helpdesk at MEDMS.Helpdesk@Maine.gov or (207) 624-6896.