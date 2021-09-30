Akiba Antiques Offers Tiffany & Co. and Christofle Centerpieces in the Fall Collection Sale
Akiba Antiques Offers Tiffany & Co. and Christofle Centerpieces in the Fall Collection SaleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akiba Antiques will bring more than 650 lots of fine and decorative art to auction this fall. A wide variety of 19th– and 20th-century silverware, glassware, furniture, porcelain, and jewelry will be on offer. Bidding will start at 12:00 PM EDT on October 5th, 2021. Bidders can also participate virtually on LiveAuctioneers.
The auction will highlight an early 20th-century sterling silver Tiffany & Co. centerpiece (estimate: USD 30,000 – $80,000).
https://www.liveauctioneers.com/item/111797394_important-paulding-farnham-for-tiffany-and-co-sterling
This special edition centerpiece was designed by Paulding Farnham (1859 – 1927), who worked for Tiffany for 23 years and headed the jewelry department for a time. The sterling silver centerpiece available in the auction has cut-glass elements and a Renaissance Revival pattern. It is mounted on a mirror plateau. The central vase is decorated with a crest and fruit swags. At the base are caryatid figures, which are winged out on two sides supporting silver-mounted glass vases. A selection of other sterling silver items from Tiffany & Co. will also be available in the auction.
Another significant lot is a Napoleon III Christofle centerpiece (estimate: $30,000 – $80,000).
https://www.liveauctioneers.com/item/111797401_napoleon-iii-christofle-gilt-bronze-centerpiece
Made in 1880s France, the gilt bronze centerpiece features an elaborate conforming frame with heavy gilt bronze openwork designs of scrolling foliage and floral passages. It also has imperial double eagle etching and stands on six scrolling acanthus feet. Charles Christofle founded his tableware company in Paris in 1830. The company went on to pioneer new goldsmithing techniques and fill the tables of European royals.
Collectors of porcelain and glassware will find several notable items in the catalog. Among them is a large pair of Satsuma vases (estimate: $10,000 – $20,000).
https://www.liveauctioneers.com/item/111797364_large-satsuma-porcelain-floor-vases
White and gold cranes, as well as scenes of birds in other settings, cover these Japanese vessels. Made in the early 20th century, they have been well preserved and bear character marks.
A 20th-century Marie Claude Lalique figural vase is also available in the auction (estimate: $200 – $2,000).
https://www.liveauctioneers.com/item/111797355_marie-claude-lalique-figural-vase
The crystal vase features the low-relief image of a woman designed by Marie Claude Lalique. The French glass artist was born into a world of art. From her grandfather René Lalique, she learned the principles of design and slowly took on the family business. The brand is still recognized for its influence in glassmaking and the Art Deco movement.
The Fall Collection sale from Akiba Antiques will present more than 650 lots across multiple categories. The auction will begin at 12:00 PM EDT on October 5th, 2021. To view the catalog and register, visit LiveAuctioneers.
