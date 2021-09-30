Astera Software is Hosting a Webinar Series on the Essentials of Data Warehouse Automation
The webinar will introduce a warehousing automation platform that allows users to automate data warehouse creation in days instead of months.
We created a solution that empowers teams to develop metadata-driven data warehouses, enabling them to do everything from extracting source data to deploying data models through a unified platform.”WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry-leading data management solution provider, Astera Software is hosting a new series of webinars on the essentials of data warehouse automation. The series is focused on educating enterprises on a best-practices approach that promises to transform their data warehousing process.
— Ibrahim Surani
The first part of the series, titled Turbocharge Data Warehouse Deployment with Automated Schema Modeling, will be conducted on 5th October at 11 A.M. PST and will be focused on the most essential foundation of data warehouse development – data modelling. Featuring renowned data thought leader, James Serra, the webinar will comprise interesting conversations about data warehouse design and development and how best practices can help you deploy your data warehouse in just a few days.
In the live webinar, Astera’s product evangelists will describe critical steps for optimizing data models, including best practices for star schema design and how dimensional modelling supports quicker query performance and offers flexibility when adding new data sources. Furthermore, they will also explain how Astera’s new data warehouse automation tool, Astera DW Builder, provides a comprehensive metadata framework that can allow users to turbocharge various aspects of this process, creating enriched deployment-ready models in just minutes at a time. As an end-to-end data warehouse automation tool, Astera DW Builder also comes with a component allowing users to test and verify their data models to ensure that your data model is correctly constructed, and in agreement with the source system and data warehouse. To make the entire process simpler for users, Astera DW Builder features a no-code interface with drag-and-drop functionalities reducing both the time and complexity of data warehousing.
Towards the end of the webinar, Astera’s product engineers will walk viewers through the product’s automated data modeling capabilities with a live demonstration. Finally, viewers can get clarity on their queries in a Q&A session where Astera’s team will help them understand how Astera DW Builder’s features can help you build a data warehouse at speed.
About Astera Software
Astera Software develops powerful, intuitive data integration, extraction, and warehousing solutions focused on eliminating the complexities in data processes. Through continuous innovation, Astera provides products and services that are consistently acclaimed for superior usability, intuitive interface, and high performance. This ensures rapid ROI and scalability to meet the most demanding data management tasks, as well as flexibility for infinite extensibility and deployment possibilities. Since 2009, Astera's solutions have been trusted by many government departments and Fortune 500 companies, including Wells Fargo, USDA, US Dept. of VA, Xerox, HP, Novartis, Raymond James, and more.
