MSD & SkinScreener join forces against skin cancer
The cooperation between the Graz-based start-up medaia and the company MSD Austria creates new awareness on the topic of skin cancer.
SkinScreener is currently the most accurate and clinically proven AI method for early detection of dangerous skin lesions”GRAZ, STEIERMARK, AUSTRIA, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MSD Austria provides all employees with annual licenses for the skin cancer screening app SkinScreener, setting a strong example in the fight against cancer.
— Founder and Dermatologist Dr. Michael Tripolt, MPH
In addition to the Austrian Cancer Aid, SkinScreener is also able to win the pharmaceutical company MSD as a strategic partner in the fight against skin cancer.
MSD is one of the world's leading research-based healthcare companies. Every day, the company works on researching and developing new medicines that improve patients' lives. The health of its own employees is also a very high priority. Through its cooperation with SkinScreener, MSD Austria is setting a strong example in the detection and fight against cancer. Through the partnership, all employees have the opportunity to examine skin changes and moles for signs of malignant skin changes using an innovative app.
“Cancer prevention is an extremely important issue that is very close to our hearts. Especially in these challenging times of the pandemic. It is very important to us that preventive care is not neglected and that regular check-ups are carried out and adhered to. In addition to the annually recommended preventive check-up with the dermatologist, we now offer this supplement to the risk assessment,” affirms Andrea Kurz, Business Unit Director Oncology, MSD Austria.
About 1 in 5 people worldwide develop skin cancer. Therefore, early detection of skin cancer is of particular importance. The mobile app SkinScreener offers a fast, accurate and reliable way to determine your personal risk of skin lesions (moles, skin spots) easily with your smartphone camera. SkinScreener is certified as a medical device throughout the EU and detects malignant skin lesions and precancerous lesions with an accuracy rate of over 95%. As a result, users receive an immediate risk assessment of their skin change.
